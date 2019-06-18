Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Taps Top Real Estate Executive as Chief Strategy Officer

"To say we are thrilled to have Wendy on board is truly an understatement," says Brian Arrington, Chairman and Founding Partner of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. "In her former role as the Chief Marketing Officer for the Sotheby's International Realty brand, Wendy accelerated its position as the leader in the global luxury real estate market. With her extensive understanding of agents' expectations and needs and her deep experience with the Sotheby's International Realty brand, there is no one better positioned to help Pacific Sotheby's International Realty reach the next level."

As part of the Senior Leadership team, Purvey will be involved with the company's growth initiatives, including qualitative organic market share growth in existing markets as well as expansion into new markets through acquisitions and agent recruitment. Purvey will also focus on agent retention, competitive analysis, lead generation, networking, marketing, technology, with her primary goal helping agents increase their sales productivity.

According to Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's CEO and Managing Partner, Steve Games, "Wendy changed the face of luxury real estate marketing by implementing strategic partnerships with influential media and utilizing new technologies to drive the consumer real estate experience. Her expertise will propel our company's marketing and technology initiatives beyond anything our competitors can offer their agents and clients. This is a game changer for our company."

As a strategic and performance-focused executive, Purvey has years of expertise as an innovative, energetic leader in real estate marketing and business development across many brands, including franchise and company-owned firms. She has earned a reputation for delivering marketing strategies that have helped drive new business growth. As Chief Marketing Officer for the Sotheby's International Realty brand for 12 years, Purvey directed the creation, development and implementation for all marketing, digital and print advertising, social media content and public relations for its network of international franchisees. During her tenure, she was integral in the brand's positioning as the global leader in residential real estate and the network's rapid growth into 70 countries with now nearly 1,000 offices generating over $100 billion in annual sales volume.

"I am extremely excited to be joining Pacific Sotheby's International Realty and working alongside one of the industry's most experienced leadership teams in one of the world's greatest markets. I spent over a decade connecting the best global real estate brand, through thoughtful marketing and brand positioning, to aspiring clients around the world. Now, I am thrilled to have the chance to bring that experience back to Southern California, where I started my career, and help the dynamic agents of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty be even more successful."

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Pacific Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 2010 by Brian Arrington, who joined forces with industry veterans Steve Games and Nyda Jones-Church in 2012. Together they have grown the company into the most dominant real estate firm in San Diego. In 2018, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty expanded their reach by acquiring Hom Sotheby's International Realty, bringing new leadership and opportunity into the Orange County and the Coachella Valley markets. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty supports over 900 elite real estate professionals in 32 offices throughout Southern California, making the firm one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty franchises in the brands' global network. The firm's listings are marketed on pacificsothebysrealty.com and the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and expanded exposure generated from this source, both its brokers and clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction houses and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

