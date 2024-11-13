PACIFIC SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES ALEXANDER SHELLEY AS ITS NEXT ARTISTIC AND MUSIC DIRECTOR, BEGINNING IN 2026-27 SEASON

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Symphony Board Chair Arthur Ong and President and CEO John Forsyte announce the appointment of Alexander Shelley as the orchestra's third Music Director, beginning in the 2026-27 season, for a five-year term. Shelley will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2025–26 season, before assuming full artistic leadership in 2026-27.

Shelley succeeds Carl St.Clair, who becomes Music Director Laureate in 2025-26, providing a seamless transition of artistic leadership to the orchestra he has led for 35 years.

"I am filled with excitement about leading Pacific Symphony—a versatile, vibrant organization that has enmeshed itself so deeply in the culture, community and imagination of Southern California through the commitment of Carl St.Clair, the musicians and the administration," said Shelley.

Shelley has served as both Music Director of the National Arts Centre Orchestra (NACO) in Ottawa, Canada and Principal Associate Conductor of London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra since 2015. In 2023, he was also named Music and Artistic Director at Artis—Naples in Florida. He was also the youngest-ever Chief Conductor of Germany's Nürnberger Symphoniker, a position he held from 2009–2017.

A passionate and articulate advocate for new music and the role of music in society, Shelley has led 40 major world premieres; highly praised cycles of symphonies; and numerous groundbreaking projects—such as Life Reflected, a multimedia work celebrating Canadian female pioneers, and Encount3rs, which commissioned new ballets from top composers and choreographers. His commitment to creative programming is evident through his many innovative productions, such as UnDisrupted and UAQUE. He is equally at home leading symphonic, opera and ballet repertoire as well as multi-genre initiatives.

A New Era for Pacific Symphony

The appointment of Alexander Shelley to this post marks a significant inflection point in Pacific Symphony's legacy. While recognizing the conclusion of St.Clair's tenure—the longest for an American-born music director of a major U.S. orchestra—Pacific Symphony welcomes its third-ever artistic leader in Shelley, who brings his international experience to Orange County.

In his new role at Pacific Symphony, Shelley will build on the orchestra's educational and community engagement initiatives, helping to shape a vibrant future for the arts in Southern California.

"Alexander's dedication to developing young talent is inspiring," added President and CEO John Forsyte. "His vision of music as a vehicle for community connection and education aligns perfectly with Pacific Symphony's. We know that his dynamic leadership will guide our orchestra into its next era through inclusive programming, storytelling, meaningful connections and cultural celebration. We can't wait to welcome Alexander to Orange County."

As Artistic and Music Director, Shelley will conduct eight of Pacific Symphony's 12 Classical subscription weeks, plus special events, education and community engagement work, recordings and other special projects in the 2026-27 season. As Music Director Designate in 2025-26, Shelley will lead four subscription weeks and St.Clair will lead three, providing a seamless leadership transition.

