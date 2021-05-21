Pacific Symphony to Present Free Streaming Concert "Alone Together: In Memory of George Floyd" to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Floyd's Tragic Death

"Alone Together" runs approximately nine minutes and features strings and percussion. Audiences will have another opportunity to hear the work on May 27, paired with Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," as part of Pacific Symphony's Thursdays @ 7 online series.

In the composer's note of the musical score, Wineglass relays a recent incident where two laughing youths drive by and casually spew out the "N-word" expletive on a bullhorn at him while he was walking beachside in central California. He meditates on the world we find ourselves in:

"A longing for common ground but finding no footing...no continuity. Abrupt silences...alone...many intubated. No foundation...lost in a midst of unbelief of what I was witnessing with my very own eyes in this land of 'equality.' The universe repeatedly brings this up...again...and again before our very own eyes—until we learn. But...I still believe in and have hope...A Ray of Hope...a hope deferred at the moment but a hope nonetheless. A hope that in this struggle together—we will come out TOGETHER somehow and in some way—stronger, more wise and vigilant."

For more information on this special concert, visit our website at https://bit.ly/341L6kj.

Press Contacts:

Jean Oelrich , Communications Director | [email protected]

, Communications Director | Alexey Bonca, PR & Social Media Manager | [email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Symphony Orchestra

Related Links

www.pacificsymphony.org

