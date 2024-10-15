Pacific Terrace Hotel Unveils Impressive $3 Million Transformation

Barefoot Luxury at San Diego oceanfront property

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Terrace Hotel, a 4 Diamond beachfront hotel in Pacific Beach, brings sophisticated, barefoot luxury to a new level with the recently unveiled transformation of the classic elegant hotel on the shores of San Diego's sandy beach. The two-year, $3 million renovation project focused on luxury, exclusivity and comfort for guests at the iconic property.

With the best oceanfront balconies and patios in the city, the hotel now features a chic residential-style lobby, a fresh and inviting Terrace Café, plus 73 reimagined guestrooms, including 27 suites and junior suites with custom designs crafted exclusively for the hotel. The new amenities, lighting and décor are carefully curated to create a warm and inviting aura for a memorable guest experience.

Whether guests enjoy lounging poolside, watching the waves, or riding one of the hotel's cruiser bikes down the boardwalk, their guestroom will be a serene haven only steps away from all that this intimate boutique property has to offer.

"We are thrilled to unveil the culmination of years of thoughtful planning and design," said Sandra Kauffman, General Manager of Pacific Terrace Hotel. "Our goal is to provide guests with an unparalleled experience of San Diego's coastal lifestyle while exceeding their every expectation in luxury and relaxation just a few steps from the beach."

About Bartell Hotels

Family-owned and operated for more than 40 years, Bartell Hotels is San Diego's largest independent hotel owner-operator with a strong commitment to its team members, guests and community. This collection of eight properties includes Hilton Harbor Island, Humphreys Half Moon Inn, The Dana on Mission Bay, Pacific Terrace Hotel, Best Western PLUS Island Palms, Holiday Inn Bayside, Days Inn Hotel Circle, Sheraton La Jolla and the iconic Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay entertainment venue. www.bartellhotels.com

