Pacific Union Financial Chooses Total Expert to Power New Marketing Operating System

"At Pacific Union, we are committed to supporting our Rock Star employees. This promise includes providing our Retail loan officers with the best tools available, and EXPmarketing, powered by Total Expert, fits that bill," said Jim McDonald, chief marketing officer at Pacific Union Financial. "In our search for a marketing-technology solution, we weren't satisfied with good; we wanted the best. We believe the new EXPmarketing solution will help empower our loan officers' marketing and sales efforts, while ensuring we stay compliant with industry regulations."

"As we looked for a technology partner, we were looking for a modern solution tailor-fit to meet the needs of our originators, no matter how tech savvy they may or may not be. Total Expert has a solution that meets our needs – and more," said Warren Little, chief technology officer at Pacific Union Financial. "We are committed to giving our team the tools they need to be successful, driven by the development of our innovative product suite EXP. With EXPmarketing, we've designed a smart, intuitive interface that will offer pipeline insight and management on a whole new level. This is an exciting time to be part of our industry and part of Pacific Union."

"We love the mantra at Pacific Union – be a Rock Star!" said Joe Welu, founder and chief executive officer at Total Expert. "At Total Expert, we work every day to innovate and meet the unique needs of the financial services industry, and we are pleased that Pacific Union recognizes our great work and chose to partner with us."

ABOUT PACIFIC UNION FINANCIAL

Pacific Union Financial, LLC is a full-service mortgage company located in Farmers Branch, Texas, with fulfillment centers in Texas and California and over 40 branches across the country. They originate and purchase residential mortgage loans through Wholesale, Retail, and Correspondent channels in addition to servicing a $26 Billion portfolio. Pacific Union Financial offers white glove service for borrowers with best to bruised credit. Visit www.PacificUnionFinancial.com today to see how we work hard to make mortgage easy.

ABOUT TOTAL EXPERT, INC.

Total Expert is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides the first modern, web-based, enterprise-level marketing and sales software solution built specifically for mortgage and financial services. Eight of the top 15 mortgage lenders in the country use Total Expert. Total Expert ensures that marketing, compliance, and sales are aligned in a single system of record, and provides tools including marketing, co-marketing and CRM. Every marketing asset ever created, downloaded, or deployed is tracked with on-demand audit level reporting. The highly flexible, profile-based architecture provides precise permission controls and hierarchy settings for endless custom reporting and analytics options based on the unique preferences of the organization. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

Press Contact:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage

(615) 497-8358

henrydrennan@strategicvantage.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-union-financial-chooses-total-expert-to-power-new-marketing-operating-system-300648456.html

SOURCE Total Expert

Related Links

http://www.totalexpert.com

