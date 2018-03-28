Pacific Union International Hires Stephen Pugh as President to Lead Commercial Real Estate Across Northern and Southern California Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Union International, Inc. is expanding its leadership team to welcome highly respected commercial real estate industry leader Stephen Pugh. As president of Pacific Union's Commercial Real Estate division, Pugh will direct the brokerage's commercial business in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California.

"I began my career at Pacific Union in 1989 as a commercial real estate professional," Pugh says. "It is amazing to come home to the brokerage that gave me my start. The incredible dynamics and future growth of this brokerage with projected sales volume in 2018 of $18 billion is phenomenal."

"We are very happy to welcome Steve back at Pacific Union," Pacific Union President Patrick V. Barber says. "Steve is a proven leader in commercial real estate with more than 25 years of experience. His drive and talent in building effective teams has led to billions in sales volume in multifamily and commercial properties in the Bay Area."

Pugh comes to Pacific Union from his position as president and CEO of Paragon Commercial Brokerage. Pugh's leadership created what was claimed to be San Francisco's largest independently held commercial real estate firm. Pacific Union CEO Mark A. McLaughlin expects the Pacific Union Commercial group under Pugh's leadership to close more than $2 billion in investment trades in the upcoming year.

In 2008 prior to joining Paragon Commercial Brokerage, Pugh was managing director, for Alain Pinel Investment Group. Under his leadership, the office was ranked as San Francisco's No. 1 multifamily brokerage based on total volume of multifamily sales between 2009 and 2013.

For the past 24 years Pugh has served as president of the Income Property Marketing Group, the Bay Area's largest networking orga­nization that promotes the sale of commercial and investment properties. He resides with his family in Sausalito.

Founded in San Francisco in 1975, Pacific Union International, Inc. is the West Coast's premier luxury real estate brand, with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. In 2018, real estate industry leaders RISMedia ranked Pacific Union as the fifth-largest brokerage in the U.S.

Through its 2015 acquisition of The Mark Company, the nation's leading sales and marketing firm for new urban luxury developments, Pacific Union expanded its brand to development projects from San Diego to Seattle.

In 2016, Pacific Union merged with Los Angeles-based brokerage John Aaroe Group, followed in 2017 with mergers with Partners Trust and Gibson International also based in Los Angeles, and Empire Realty Associates, extending the Pacific Union brand to become the preeminent leader and ultimate California real estate company. The strategic alliance of these five powerhouses supports 1,700 elite real estate professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the West Coast. Northern California markets include San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties; Silicon Valley; and the Lake Tahoe region. Greater Los Angeles markets include Beverly Hills, Malibu, Downtown, Northeast L.A., the Westside, as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

To extend Pacific Union's international reach, the brokerage established an award-winning, Beijing-based China Concierge program in 2013 that fully supports its Chinese investors on the mainland. Additionally, Pacific Union offers a full range of personal and commercial real estate services, including buying, selling and relocation, in addition to operating joint-venture businesses that provide rental and commercial property management and insurance services. Locally owned, Pacific Union executes with a vision for the future, an entrepreneurial mindset and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: www.pacificunion.com.

