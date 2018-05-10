Pacific Union International Launches Next-Generation Luxury Real Estate Development Portal to Bring Global Resort Properties Direct to Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Union International today announced the launch of a new luxury development portal featuring an extraordinary array of international and domestic resort properties at http://www.pacificunion.com/lux-dev.

Pacific Union International's launch of a global resorts properties portal is a partnership between California's leading independent real estate brokerage and Clearview Elite. The portal on http://www.pacificunion.com delivers resort property listings from top luxury markets around the globe including Dancing Bear, a Timbers Residence Club in Aspen, Colorado.

This new initiative offers clients of California's leading independent brokerage an array of the world's finest resort developments, with marketing quality equal to the high standard of service that Pacific Union delivers. Among the resorts included in the portal are Dancing Bear, a Timbers Residence Club in Aspen, Colorado; Esperanza in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and The Vines of Mendoza in Argentina.

"It is important to us to confidently offer our clients exceptional investment opportunities in important markets around the world, as well as in the U.S., for their real estate portfolios," Pacific Union CEO Mark A. McLaughlin says. "This portal brings a curated collection of elite resort real estate developments directly to our clients."

Pacific Union Vice President of Business Development Teresa Howe created the relationship between the brokerage and Clearview Elite, a sales and marketing firm that caters to the world's most upscale resort developments. "Our search for a way to bring our clients global resort properties from a trusted source is at the heart of this initiative," Howe says. "Our California clients value experiences over collecting art, cars, or other luxury goods. These offerings meet their expectations for enriching their lives with travel and opportunities to share time with their families in remarkable environments."

"Consistently, one of the most pressing needs for luxury real estate developers is improved access to qualified consumers in important feeder markets," Clearview Elite President Eric Pierce says. "Pacific Union's portal gives our development clients exposure to discerning clientele in search of new real estate experiences in beautiful destinations around the world."

About Pacific Union International

Founded in San Francisco in 1975, Pacific Union International, Inc. is the West Coast's premier luxury real estate brand, with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. In 2018, real estate industry leaders RISMedia and REAL Trends ranked Pacific Union as the fifth-largest brokerage in the U.S.

Through its 2015 acquisition of The Mark Company, the nation's leading sales and marketing firm for new urban luxury developments, Pacific Union expanded its brand to development projects from San Diego to Seattle.

In 2016, Pacific Union merged with Los Angeles-based brokerage John Aaroe Group, followed in 2017 with mergers with Partners Trust and Gibson International also based in Los Angeles, and Empire Realty Associates, extending the Pacific Union brand to become the preeminent leader and ultimate California real estate company. The strategic alliance of these five powerhouses supports 1,700 elite real estate professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the West Coast. Northern California markets include San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties; Silicon Valley; and the Lake Tahoe region. Greater Los Angeles markets include Beverly Hills, Malibu, Downtown, Northeast L.A., the Westside, as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

To extend Pacific Union's international reach, the brokerage established an award-winning, Beijing-based China Concierge program in 2013 that fully supports its Chinese investors on the mainland. Additionally, Pacific Union offers a full range of personal and commercial real estate services, including buying, selling and relocation, in addition to operating joint-venture businesses that provide rental and commercial property management and insurance services. Locally owned, Pacific Union executes with a vision for the future, an entrepreneurial mindset and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: www.pacificunion.com.

About Clearview Elite

Founded in 2009, Clearview Elite is a leading provider of sales and marketing services to the ultra luxury real estate development industry. The firm improves sales efficiency by deploying forward-thinking sales and marketing practices to make on-site sales teams more productive. Clearview Elite deploys a combination of front-line industry experience, proven sales methodologies, and proprietary software to speed up sales processes and sell out real estate developments faster.

