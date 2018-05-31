Pacific Union International Launches Private View™ with Over $100 Million in New Listings

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Union International, the West Coast's leading luxury real estate brand and No. 1 independent brokerage in California, is launching Private View™, the industry's first online marketplace designed for both buyers and sellers to privately view exclusively-signed listings before they are widely marketed to the public. The San Francisco-based brokerage is ranked fifth-largest in the U.S. for sales volume from real estate industry media organizations REAL Trends and RIS Media with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. Private View™, the brokerage's new public portal for buyers and sellers is online now with over $100 million in listings for Southern California at pacificunionla.com/privateview™, and will launch in Northern California this summer at pacificunion.com/privateview™.

Pacific Union International's new real estate listings portal Private View launches with $100 million in new listings for buyers and sellers seeking advance notice of listings before they hit the market. This Pacific Palisades home at 770 Amalfi can be found at www.PacificUnionLA.com/PrivateView.

"With Private View™, Pacific Union is building a revolutionary way for both the public and real estate professionals to view new listings long before they appear on the mainstream public listing services," Pacific Union International CEO Mark A. McLaughlin says. "In essence, this creates a futures market for new listings, and with Pacific Union's substantial market share in our respective markets, it gives our real estate professionals and their clients a powerful edge."

Unlike other platforms featuring unlisted properties for sale, Private View™ is open to the public simply by registering with the site. Buyers and sellers with accounts may search homes for sale by neighborhood and price and then engage directly with the Pacific Union real estate professional who has secured the listing for further details and to arrange a private showing.

Private View™ is also inclusive of real estate professionals at other brokerages, allowing them to register to view listings for sale and is available for their clients to register directly and indicate that they are represented by the cooperating broker.

"The idea of Private View™ evolved from our approach and the success we are having with pre-marketing our listings coming soon to the market," Pacific Union International President in Southern California Nick Segal says. "As a company we're dedicated to creating a go-to market strategy that is unparalleled in the industry, and the creation of our own marketplace that's not only accessible to the brokerage community but to the public too, certainly sets us apart."

"The benefits of Private View™ to buyers are obvious as they can be first to see inventory prior to being on the open market," says Pacific Union Bay Area real estate professional Payton Stiewe. "As for sellers, it's even more brilliant as it allows me and my colleagues in the Bay Area to reach targeted buyers with our properties for sale in a meaningful way, well in advance of being on the MLS or appearing on Zillow, and without the 'days on the market' accruing. Further, many buyers will pay a premium to purchase a home in a less competitive market than when while a home is listed widely."

"Thirty percent of the deals in our markets are already selling off-market and Private View™ creates the most authentic environment to feature such listings prior to being available through the MLS and other listing portals," adds John Hathorn of the Pence Hathorn Silver team at Pacific Union in Los Angeles. "New inventory is the hottest commodity in real estate and Private View™ creates a marketplace that will greatly benefit both buyer and sellers."

To browse Private View™, buyers, sellers and real estate professionals may visit Southern California listings at www.pacificunionla.com/privateview™. Northern California listings will be available this summer at www.pacificunion.com/privateview™.

About Pacific Union International

Founded in San Francisco in 1975, Pacific Union International, Inc. is the West Coast's premier luxury real estate brand, with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. In 2018, real estate industry leaders RISMedia and REAL Trends ranked Pacific Union as the fifth-largest brokerage in the U.S.

Through its 2015 acquisition of The Mark Company, the nation's leading sales and marketing firm for new urban luxury developments, Pacific Union expanded its brand to development projects from San Diego to Seattle.

In 2016, Pacific Union merged with Los Angeles-based brokerage John Aaroe Group, followed in 2017 with mergers with Partners Trust and Gibson International also based in Los Angeles, and Empire Realty Associates, extending the Pacific Union brand to become the preeminent leader and ultimate California real estate company. The strategic alliance of these five powerhouses supports 1,700 elite real estate professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the West Coast. Northern California markets include San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties; Silicon Valley; and the Lake Tahoe region. Greater Los Angeles markets include Beverly Hills, Malibu, Downtown, Northeast L.A., the Westside, as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

To extend Pacific Union's international reach, the brokerage established an award-winning, Beijing-based China Concierge program in 2013 that fully supports its Chinese investors on the mainland. Additionally, Pacific Union offers a full range of personal and commercial real estate services, including buying, selling and relocation, in addition to operating joint-venture businesses that provide rental and commercial property management and insurance services. Locally owned, Pacific Union executes with a vision for the future, an entrepreneurial mindset and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: www.pacificunion.com.

