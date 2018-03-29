Pacific Union International Real Estate Ranked Fifth-Largest Brokerage in the U.S. With 2017 Sales Volume of $14.1 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As California's powerful economic engine continues to ignite global markets, San Francisco-based Pacific Union International's similarly aggressive growth today earned a new national ranking for the brokerage of fifth-largest in the U.S. for sales volume from real estate industry media organizations REAL Trends and RIS Media. Pacific Union, California's leading independent real estate brokerage reported 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion, a 39.3 percent increase over its 2016 results.

Pacific Union International was ranked fifth-largest real estate brokerage in the U.S. today by REAL Trends and RISMedia. The San Francisco-based brokerage projects sales volume of $18 billion in 2018. Mark A. McLaughlin is CEO.

The 2017 results demonstrate Pacific Union's continued steady climb in the national rankings since the firm first appeared in the top 10 in 2015, when it ranked ninth for sales volume. Led by CEO Mark A. McLaughlin, the brokerage set out on a path of rapid expansion into Southern California, merging multiple firms into one high-performance brokerage.

"Nearly nine years ago we had a vision of returning Pacific Union to its home -- back to the roots of its founders," McLaughlin says. "We are entrepreneurs and risk-takers with a people-first, results-based culture. The talented people we have attracted to our organization are reflective of that same vision and spirit. Each one of us feels a passion for our cause, and we are proud of our accomplishments. We do not seek these acknowledgments, we simply strive to outperform the expectations of our clients."

With 1,700 real estate professionals in more than 50 offices across Northern and Southern California's most active real estate markets, Pacific Union continues to deliver on its promise to be the ultimate California real estate company.

Founded in San Francisco in 1975, Pacific Union International, Inc. is the West Coast's premier luxury real estate brand, with 2017 sales volume of $14.1 billion. In 2018, real estate industry leaders RISMedia and REAL Trends ranked Pacific Union as the fifth-largest brokerage in the U.S.

Through its 2015 acquisition of The Mark Company, the nation's leading sales and marketing firm for new urban luxury developments, Pacific Union expanded its brand to development projects from San Diego to Seattle.

In 2016, Pacific Union merged with Los Angeles-based brokerage John Aaroe Group, followed in 2017 with mergers with Partners Trust and Gibson International also based in Los Angeles, and Empire Realty Associates, extending the Pacific Union brand to become the preeminent leader and ultimate California real estate company. The strategic alliance of these five powerhouses supports 1,700 elite real estate professionals in more than 50 offices throughout the West Coast. Northern California markets include San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Napa, and Sonoma counties; Silicon Valley; and the Lake Tahoe region. Greater Los Angeles markets include Beverly Hills, Malibu, Downtown, Northeast L.A., the Westside, as well as the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

To extend Pacific Union's international reach, the brokerage established an award-winning, Beijing-based China Concierge program in 2013 that fully supports its Chinese investors on the mainland. Additionally, Pacific Union offers a full range of personal and commercial real estate services, including buying, selling and relocation, in addition to operating joint-venture businesses that provide rental and commercial property management and insurance services. Locally owned, Pacific Union executes with a vision for the future, an entrepreneurial mindset and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and expertise. For more information, visit: www.pacificunion.com.

