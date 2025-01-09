Pacific Valley Bank Expands to Santa Cruz with Addition of Veteran Commercial Banker Dean Austin

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK), a leading community business bank serving Monterey County since 2004, announced the expansion of its operations to Santa Cruz with the appointment of Dean Austin as Senior Vice President & Market President. This strategic move marks Pacific Valley Bank's first presence in the Santa Cruz market.

"We're thrilled Dean will be joining our team as we extend our winning spirit of 'Let's Get This Done' to the Santa Cruz business community," says Sandi Eason, President & Chief Operating Officer. "His extensive experience and deep connections in the local business community make him the ideal person to lead our expansion into Santa Cruz."

Austin brings over 25 years of commercial banking experience to Pacific Valley Bank, with a proven track record of serving the unique needs of local businesses and entrepreneurs. Prior to joining Pacific Valley Bank, Austin served in officer positions with 1st Capital Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and Coast Commercial Bank.

"Joining Pacific Valley Bank as the Market President of Santa Cruz is an exciting opportunity for me to contribute to our community's growth and financial well-being. I am passionate about building strong relationships and providing exceptional service to our clients."

A native of Santa Cruz, Austin values community involvement and actively participates in local nonprofit organizations and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County, Hospice of Santa Cruz County, and the Santa Cruz County Business Council. He also served on the boards of Dominican Hospital Foundation, Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, and Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 2004 by local business leaders seeking to create a bank that truly understands and serves the local business landscape, Pacific Valley Bank has established itself as a trusted financial partner in Monterey County. The bank operates through three full-service locations in Salinas, King City, and Monterey, providing comprehensive banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, agricultural enterprises, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals.

Pacific Valley Bank's commitment to local leadership sets it apart, with area business leaders serving on its board of directors and executive team, including multiple generations of local residents in key leadership positions. This deep-rooted local presence enables the bank to make informed decisions that support and strengthen the regional economy.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) is a full-service community business bank headquartered in Salinas, California. The bank is dedicated to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com

