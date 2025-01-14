Pacific Valley Bank Names Mirna Hills as Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK), a leading community bank in Monterey County, is proud to announce the hiring of Mirna Hills as Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management.

Mirna Hills joins Pacific Valley Bank's leadership team in implementing financial strategies that will help Monterey County businesses thrive on the Central Coast. She will oversee treasury operations for the Salinas, Monterey, and King City branches.

Mirna Hills at the Pacific Valley Bank corporate offices.

"With over 40 years of community banking experience in Monterey County, Mirna is a proven leader in our community," commented Sandi Eason, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are honored to have Mirna join our Pacific Valley Bank team."

In her decades of experience in the financial sector, Mirna most recently served as Director of Treasury Management Strategies and Sales of 1st Capital Bank in Salinas.

"I am excited to join Pacific Valley Bank in its mission to provide excellent service to clients in our communities," said Mirna Hills.

Mirna's dedication to serving the Monterey County community extends beyond her profession. She is passionate about supporting local nonprofits like the annual Relay for Life cancer walk, United Way of Monterey County, and the Boys and Girls Club of Salinas.

Founded in 2004, Pacific Valley Bank serves the local business community through its full-service locations in Salinas, King City, and Monterey. The bank provides comprehensive banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, agricultural enterprises, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals throughout Monterey County.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) is a full-service community business bank headquartered in Salinas, California. The bank is dedicated to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.

