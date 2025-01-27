Pacific Valley Bank Names William Filippin as Chief Credit Officer

News provided by

Pacific Valley Bank

Jan 27, 2025, 14:06 ET

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) today announced the appointment of William F. Filippin as Chief Credit Officer. Filippin brings over 30 years of community banking experience, with extensive expertise in credit risk management, portfolio oversight, and strategic growth.

Continue Reading
Bill Filippin at the Pacific Valley Bank corporate offices.
Bill Filippin at the Pacific Valley Bank corporate offices.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bill to Pacific Valley Bank," said Anker Fanoe, CEO of Pacific Valley Bank. "His proven track record in credit administration and deep understanding of the Central Coast market make him the perfect fit for our team. Bill's experienced leadership and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our spirit of Let's Get This Done."

"I'm excited to join Pacific Valley Bank and return to my roots in community banking," said Filippin. "Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how local decision-making and deep market knowledge can make a real difference for businesses and communities. I'm confident that my experience in credit administration and portfolio management will help Pacific Valley Bank continue its growth while maintaining strong credit quality."

Filippin joins Pacific Valley Bank from Community West Bank, where he most recently served as Director of Special Projects after the merger with Central Valley Community Bank. Prior to the merger, he held several executive positions, including President and Chief Credit Officer, and successfully led multiple strategic initiatives, including Community West Bank's expansion into San Luis Obispo County, portfolio management enhancement, CECL implementation, and credit risk assessment programs.

A California Polytechnic State University graduate, San Luis Obispo, and the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, Filippin has deep roots in the Central Coast community. His extensive community involvement includes leadership roles with various local organizations including the Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce and multiple charitable organizations.

About Pacific Valley Bank
Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) is a full-service community business bank headquartered in Salinas, California. The bank is dedicated to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT
Anker Fanoe, Chief Executive Officer
Pacific Valley Bank
(831) 422-5300
[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Valley Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Pacific Valley Bank Names Mirna Hills as Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management

Pacific Valley Bank Names Mirna Hills as Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management

Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK), a leading community bank in Monterey County, is proud to announce the hiring of Mirna Hills as Senior Vice...
Pacific Valley Bank Expands to Santa Cruz with Addition of Veteran Commercial Banker Dean Austin

Pacific Valley Bank Expands to Santa Cruz with Addition of Veteran Commercial Banker Dean Austin

Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK), a leading community business bank serving Monterey County since 2004, announced the expansion of its operations to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics