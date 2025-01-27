Pacific Valley Bank Names William Filippin as Chief Credit Officer

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) today announced the appointment of William F. Filippin as Chief Credit Officer. Filippin brings over 30 years of community banking experience, with extensive expertise in credit risk management, portfolio oversight, and strategic growth.

Bill Filippin at the Pacific Valley Bank corporate offices.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bill to Pacific Valley Bank," said Anker Fanoe, CEO of Pacific Valley Bank. "His proven track record in credit administration and deep understanding of the Central Coast market make him the perfect fit for our team. Bill's experienced leadership and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our spirit of Let's Get This Done."

"I'm excited to join Pacific Valley Bank and return to my roots in community banking," said Filippin. "Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how local decision-making and deep market knowledge can make a real difference for businesses and communities. I'm confident that my experience in credit administration and portfolio management will help Pacific Valley Bank continue its growth while maintaining strong credit quality."

Filippin joins Pacific Valley Bank from Community West Bank, where he most recently served as Director of Special Projects after the merger with Central Valley Community Bank. Prior to the merger, he held several executive positions, including President and Chief Credit Officer, and successfully led multiple strategic initiatives, including Community West Bank's expansion into San Luis Obispo County, portfolio management enhancement, CECL implementation, and credit risk assessment programs.

A California Polytechnic State University graduate, San Luis Obispo, and the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, Filippin has deep roots in the Central Coast community. His extensive community involvement includes leadership roles with various local organizations including the Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce and multiple charitable organizations.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) is a full-service community business bank headquartered in Salinas, California.

