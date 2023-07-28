Pacific Valley Bank Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

SALINAS, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bank is proud to welcome Steve Leen as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 1, 2023. Steve brings an unmatched level of experience and knowledge to the team, with over thirty years in the financial industry. As CFO for two larger Bay Area institutions, Mr. Leen has overseen IT, Compliance and Operations, and most recently concluded an Interim CFO term for United Security Bank in Fresno in the fourth quarter of 2022. Steve is an ideal fit for the role of CFO at Pacific Valley Bank.

Steve Leen EVP/CFO

"I am excited to join Anker and the strong team he has built in their efforts to take Pacific Valley Bank to the next level. I look forward to applying my experience and skills to help strengthen and grow the bank," Mr. Leen commented.

Anker Fanoe, President and CEO expressed, "His experience will be key as we continue to focus on positioning the bank for growth. We look forward to his contributions and insights as we execute our growth strategy. Pacific Valley Bank anticipates tremendous success with Steve at the head of our financial team and look forward to continuing financial success for our clients with his guidance."

About Pacific Valley Bank:

Pacific Valley Bank is a California state-chartered commercial bank that commenced operations in September 2004. The bank offers a broad range of financial products and services, including credit and deposit services to small and medium-sized businesses, agriculture-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals.

The bank serves customers primarily in Monterey County. For additional information, contact Pacific Valley Bank at 831-771-4330 or visit their website at www.pacificvalleybank.com .

Pacific Valley Bank has several locations for their customers' convenience: 422 Main Street, Salinas CA 93901; 498 Alvarado Street, Monterey, CA 93940; and 302 Broadway Street, King City, CA 93930.

