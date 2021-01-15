Pacific Ventures Management LLC Names Jason Perrin President, Promotes Brian Milich to Senior Vice President, Community Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading residential real estate investment and community development company Pacific Ventures Management LLC has announced the appointment of several key leadership positions, naming Jason Perrin company president and promoting Brian Milich to senior vice president, community development, effective January 1, 2021.

"It is my great pleasure to announce that Jason Perrin will be assuming the position of president of Pacific Ventures," stated Mark Kehke, founder and chairman. "Jason has earned this promotion with his leadership and accomplishments all the way back to when we initially formed the company back in 2017."

Perrin, who has served as the company's executive vice president, brings more than 20 years of expertise in real estate finance and operations. Over that time, he has participated in the sourcing, acquisition, financing and development of over $2 billion of residential-related assets.

A graduate of the University of Colorado and USC's Marshall School of Business, Perrin has operated in crucial roles across the industry, including senior vice president and chief financial officer at DMB Pacific Ventures LLC, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Summit Land Partners, LLC and senior vice president of Lennar Corporation, where he was instrumental in establishing the company's Inland Empire division.

In addition to Perrin's appointment, Kehke was also pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Milich, adding "I congratulate Brian on this well-deserved recognition of his leadership and contributions to the company."

Milich, who until recently held the title of vice president and senior project manager, has proven himself an invaluable asset to Pacific Ventures Management LLC. Since joining the company, he's managed all aspects of the 1,677-unit master-planned community of Summerly in Lake Elsinore, from its strategic direction, entitlements and development to land sales and public financing.

Prior to Pacific Ventures Management LLC, the University of California, Davis alumnus served as senior vice president of the Corky McMillin Companies for 16 years as well as held senior and executive positions at a variety of development and home building companies.

Pacific Ventures Management LLC is a privately owned residential real estate investment and community development company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. The company, which was recently selected as the master developer of the approximately 1,450-home community of Bedford in South Corona, boasts a wide range of projects across the western United States. Learn more at www.pacv.com.

