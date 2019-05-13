Pacific View Inn Undergoes Major Eco-Friendly Renovation

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific View Inn, an Independent hotel on the strand in Pacific Beach, is undergoing a major renovation with a keen focus to sustainability, both in the renovation and also in the future operation. This is the first upgrade the property has had in its history as a Pacific Beach accommodation https://pacificviewinn.com/accommodations.php and is being done with many features to be environmentally friendly in this beach community.

Renovation is currently being done to the back rooms of the hotel, keeping the front, ocean-facing side available for guests. Utilizing state-of-the-art recycled materials, such as recycled wood and laminate flooring, as well as installing energy-efficient plumbing fixtures, Pacific View Inn is transitioning into a boutique hotel with an eye to the environment. Low-flow toilets and showerheads that conserve water will be added to reduce water usage by future guests while providing no disruption in comfort. Once completed, Pacific View Inn will be reducing plastic waste with replenishable bath amenities of high-quality products including shampoo, conditioner, soap and lotion.

Eco-conscious attributes will continue to be added such as digital applications to reduce paper waste and chemical-free cleaning programs. A Go Green Program to Skip Housekeeping and participate in linen re-use programs will help significantly conserve water and save energy. As Sustainability is becoming more and more important in choosing accommodations, especially in Beach Destinations, guests of Pacific View Inn will be able to feel good about these efforts without compromising their experience. These hotel-implemented efforts in fact will enhance guest enjoyment knowing they are helping the environment.

Pacific View Inn is located at 610 Emerald Street, where Emerald meets the Pacific Ocean, home of stunning sunsets and great surfing. Surf Boards and Bicycles are available at Pacific View Inn for guests to enjoy the local area on the water and on the Strand Path that runs along the water to connect to Ocean Beach and Belmont Park. "Our guests are excited about the changes coming to the hotel and we expect that they will embrace these new initiatives to be environmentally friendly" said Neil White, General Manager of Pacific View Inn, "Visitors to Pacific Beach appreciate that businesses are reducing plastic waste and recycling and these go right along our plans." Pacific View Inn continues to welcome guests and special rates are available to those who book directly at https://www.pacificviewinn.com/ while the hotel renovates in an eco-friendly way to be even better soon!

