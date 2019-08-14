Pacific Western Bank enhances and expands Venture Banking Group

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank is pleased to announce the addition of seven experienced venture banking team members to broaden its coverage of the venture capital community. The bank is pleased to welcome:

Woodrow Thames - SVP, Banker - Global Treasury Management , Austin, TX

20 years' experience, previously with Silicon Valley Bank

, James Keeratisakdawong - SVP, Banker-Technology , Chevy Chase, MD

14 years' experience, previously with Core Capital Partners, LLC

, Chevy Audrey Yen - SVP, Client Manager- Fund Finance , Chevy Chase, MD

30 years' experience, previously with Ally Bank

, Ryan Matava - SVP, Client Manager- Portfolio Management , Denver, CO

13 years' experience, previously with Colorado Business Bank

, Bryce Bewley - VP, Banker-Technology , San Francisco, CA

8 years' experience, previously with SquareTrade

, Steve Kent - VP, Client Manager-Portfolio Management , San Diego, CA

31 years' experience, previously with Torrey Pines Bank

, Paul Persichette - VP, Banker- Global Treasury Management, New York, NY

12 years' experience, previously with Santander Bank , N.A.

Simultaneous to these additions, the bank has announced changes to its venture banking leadership team to drive the evolution of our business and support the growth of our clients. Our senior leadership team includes:

Mark Yung – Chief Operating Officer , Los Angeles, CA

, Los Angeles, CA Frank Tower – President- Venture Banking Group , Boston, MA

, Sean Lynden - EVP, Head- Technology , Menlo Park, CA

, Jason Kranack – EVP, Head-Tailored Solutions , Durham, NC

, Susan Tang – Managing Director, Head- Global Treasury Management , San Francisco, CA

, Brad Smith – Managing Director, Head - Fund Finance , Menlo Park, CA

, Scott Hansen – Managing Director, Co-Head- Life Sciences , Boston, MA

, Scott Foote – Managing Director, Co-Head -Life Sciences, San Diego, CA

Pacific Western Bank is excited to continue its proven commitment to venture banking, providing customized solutions and counsel to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Pacific Western Bank

Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $26 billion in assets and 74 full-service branches located throughout California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. Our Venture Banking Group offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors. We also offer Community Banking and National Lending services. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

