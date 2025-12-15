Pacific Workers Helps Raise More Than $25,000 for Oakland Firefighters' Local 55 Toy Drive

Workers' compensation community unites to support local children and honor first responders

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Workers, The Lawyers for Injured Workers, proudly joined the Workers' Compensation Community and the Oakland Alameda County Firefighters' Local 55 Toy Drive, helping raise more than $25,000 and collect hundreds of toys for local children at a holiday reception at The Rotunda Building in downtown Oakland.

Hosted in collaboration with the Oakland-Alameda County-Emeryville Firefighters Charity, the event brought together judges, attorneys, medical providers, labor leaders, and community partners to celebrate and support the firefighters and first responders who protect Bay Area families every day.

"Our firefighters and first responders run toward danger so the rest of us can stay safe," said Carmen Ramírez, Community Director at Pacific Workers. "Supporting this toy drive is one meaningful way we can give back to them and to the communities they serve. We are honored to stand beside Local 55 and the Workers' Compensation community to make the holidays brighter for local families."

Guests contributed through monetary donations and toys, helping the event surpass fundraising expectations and benefit the Oakland-Alameda County-Emeryville Firefighters Charity.

"For years, Pacific Workers has been committed to standing up for injured workers, including firefighters and other first responders," added Iana Zadneprovskaia, partner of Pacific Workers. "Being part of this toy drive is a natural extension of our mission."

The Oakland Alameda County Firefighters' Local 55 Toy Drive is a long-standing tradition that helps ensure children across Oakland, Alameda County, and surrounding communities experience the joy of the holiday season. Pacific Workers plans to continue supporting Local 55 and other first responder organizations through future sponsorships, volunteer activities, and community partnerships.

Pacific Workers represents injured workers in complex claims and appeals within the workers' comp system. The firm pairs trial-ready advocacy with compassionate client service, delivering meaningful results across workers' compensation and related matters.

