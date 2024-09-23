Pacific Workers Law Firm Welcomes Yuvanna M. Davis as New Workers' Compensation Attorney

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Workers Law Firm is excited to announce the addition of Yuvanna M. Davis to its team as a Workers' Compensation Attorney. With a strong background in workers' rights and a commitment to advocating for injured workers, Ms. Davis brings a wealth of experience and passion to the firm.

Ms. Davis has been working as a Workers' Compensation attorney for more than 10 years with other Oakland based law firms. "We are thrilled to welcome Yuvanna to our team," said Bilal Kassem, Co-founder of Pacific Workers Law Firm. "Her experience and commitment to fighting for justice align perfectly with our mission to support and empower workers throughout the claims process."

In her role as the newest Associate Attorney at Pacific Workers, Ms. Davis will work closely with Managing Attorney Michael Ullrich on some of the firms most complex cases.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Pacific Workers with a team full of amazingly efficient and compassionate people. The firm's reputation for excellence, innovation, and commitment to serving the clients' needs is inspiring!" said Ms. Davis

Pacific Workers, The Lawyers for Injured Workers is the leading workers compensation law firm in California with six offices and more than 90 professionals. The firm was founded by Eric Farber and Bilal Kassem in 2014 and has since served more than 8,000 professionals in the California Community. www.PacificWorkers.com

For more information contact:

Carmen Ramirez, Community Director

[email protected]

(925) 642-1988.

