Pacific Workers Secures Landmark $5.2 Million Settlement for Quadriplegic Client

One of California's Largest Workers' Compensation Firms Achieves Rare Multi-Million Dollar Settlement After Five-Year Legal Battle

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Workers, one of California's leading workers' compensation law firms, proudly announces a $5.2 million settlement secured on behalf of a quadriplegic client who wishes to remain anonymous. The case was championed by Co-Founder and President Bilal Kassem, a renowned attorney specializing in high-value, complex workplace injury cases.

"This was a hard-fought case, and we truly feel great about the result," said Mr. Kassem. "Thank you so much to our team for making this happen."

The settlement marks a significant achievement in California workers' compensation law, where multi-million-dollar settlements are rare. The case spanned over five years, reflecting Pacific Workers' unwavering commitment to justice and advocacy for injured workers.

About Bilal Kassem

Previously nominated for Plaintiff's Lawyer of the Year by the California Applicants' Attorneys Association (CAAA), Mr. Kassem brings extensive experience and dedication to representing clients with severe workplace injuries. His expertise has been instrumental in securing life-changing settlements for those affected by catastrophic injuries.

About Pacific Workers

Founded in 2014 by former sports and entertainment attorney Eric Farber and seasoned workers' compensation attorney Bilal Kassem, Pacific Workers began as a modest firm with just four team members in a small Oakland office. Today, the firm has expanded to 85 professionals across six offices in California, solidifying its position as one of the state's largest workers' compensation firms.

Originally focusing on representing professional athletes, Pacific Workers has broadened its mission to serve the general community, including firefighters, peace officers, first responders, and the everyday heroes who keep our communities thriving.

A Commitment to the Community

Pacific Workers advocates for those who have suffered workplace injuries, ensuring they receive the compensation and support they deserve. The firm's growth and success are a testament to its client-centered approach and relentless pursuit of justice.

