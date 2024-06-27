Pacific Workers Welcomes the Admired Attorney, Bahar Madani Hamidi, to their Northern California Premier Workers' Compensation Law Firm

OAKLAND, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Workers, the trusted legal advocates for injured workers in Northern California, proudly announces the latest addition to their accomplished team. The firm has recently welcomed a highly skilled attorney, Bahar Madani Hamidi, who brings with her a wealth of expertise and a commitment to championing the rights of injured workers.

Advocating for the Injured: Pacific Workers' Core Mission

Pacific Workers has been at the forefront of providing dedicated legal representation to injured workers across Northern California for years. Their unwavering commitment to securing justice for those affected by workplace accidents and injuries has earned them a reputation as the premier workers' compensation law firm in the region.

Meet the New Attorney: Bahar Madani Hamidi

Bahar Madani Hamidi: vocation of service to the community and fight for fair compensation

With a solid career as an attorney with recognized experience in workers' compensation and dispute resolution cases, Bahar Madani Hamidi is the newest legal professional to join Pacific Workers.

Bahar's record of accomplishment of negotiating, resolving outstanding child support lines, and appearances before the Fresno County Workers' Compensation Appeals Court, are just a sample of her great ability and potential to serve our community.

This graduate of Pacific University's McGeorge School of Law with a recognition of the McGeorge School of Law, Juris Doctor (J.D.), has been a member of the California Bar since December 2017. In addition, she has been a co-founder of the Nasim Rad Hope Foundation - nasimrad.org since 2013. There she oversees raising funds for children with leukemia and other blood cancers.

We at Pacific Workers welcome back Bahar Madani Hamidi, who enjoys watching documentaries, discovering recent music, and supporting local businesses.

The Pacific Workers Difference

Pacific Workers' unwavering commitment to their clients remains their driving force. With the addition of Hamidi Bahar to their esteemed team, the firm is even better positioned to provide top-tier legal services to injured workers seeking justice in Northern California.

The firm's dedication to a client-centric approach, coupled with the expertise and passion of their legal team, sets Pacific Workers apart in the realm of workers' compensation law. They remain steadfast in their mission to ensure that injured workers receive the support, guidance, and compensation they rightfully deserve.

