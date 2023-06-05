Pacifica Hotels Announces Purchase of Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle

The contemporary downtown Seattle property is the newest addition to Pacifica Hotels' impressive collection of lifestyle hotels

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacifica Hotels, the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels along the Pacific Coast, is excited to announce the recent purchase of the Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle. The boutique hotel located in downtown Seattle will join the company's growing portfolio of 40+ properties located across California, Hawaii, and Oregon.

Hotel Vintage Seattle

Purchased for $33.7 million, Pacifica Hotels plans to undergo a thoughtful renovation that will refresh all 125 guest rooms as well as the restaurant and lobby. Hotel Vintage Seattle, which will remain Kimpton operated, boasts 660 sq. ft. of event space, an award-winning outdoor Italian restaurant: Tulio, an on-site fitness center, and adjacent parking garage. The hotel embraces the numerous Washington wineries across the state by partnering with a dozen of the best. Local winemakers pour their vintages at the hotel's nightly wine hour and guest rooms are dedicated to some of the most renowned wineries around.

"We are excited to be expanding our footprint in the Pacific Northwest by acquiring another iconic hotel in one of the most dynamic gateway cities in the US," shared Chris Marquis, Executive Vice President of Pacifica Hotels. "We have been looking at investment opportunities in the Seattle market for over a decade and are pleased to be adding Hotel Vintage to the Pacifica portfolio at such an attractive basis."

Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle is in a prime location on 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle, giving guests easy access to the greatest Seattle restaurants, gourmet food purveyors and boutiques of Pike Place Market, Pacific Place, and historic Pioneer Square. The centrally located boutique hotel is also close to the iconic Space Needle, Seattle Center, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, Safeco Field, CenturyLink Field, and more.

"We have witnessed a strong recovery in tourism in the Seattle market since the global pandemic," shared Matt Marquis, CEO of Pacifica Hotels. "With the addition of the new state of the art convention center totaling over 573,000 square feet of meeting space, we believe Seattle is poised for strong future growth."

Included in the acquisition of Kimpton Hotel Vintage Seattle is the Hotel Vintage brand. The Vintage brand was the first brand launched by Bill Kimpton in 1983 with the creation of Hotel Vintage Court in San Francisco. It later included Hotel Vintage Seattle and Vintage Plaza in Portland (currently known as Hotel Vintage), which was the first Kimpton hotel outside of California.

