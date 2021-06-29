Pacifica Hotels Recognized with 2020 Hilton Legacy Award

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacifica Hotels today announced it has been recognized with a 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for New Developer of the Year. The annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts. Winners are selected by leaders of Hilton's Development team in the Americas on individual categories that include the Lifetime Achievement Award, Multi-Brand Developer of the Year, New Developer of the Year, Developer of the Year, New Build of the Year by brand and Conversion of the Year by brand.

Pacifica Hotels recently expanded further into the global brand category by announcing the transition of four key California properties to join Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Included in the transition are Jamaica Bay Inn Marina Del Rey, The Kinney San Luis Obispo, The Redondo Beach Hotel, and The Belamar Hotel in Manhattan Beach. Each location offers memorable experiences with close proximity to the captivating California coastline, unique lifestyle design, award-winning food and beverage outlets, and event services perfect for weddings, birthdays, and corporate events at all levels. Supported by Hilton's global reputation within the industry, the properties are also able to participate in Hilton's highly reputable guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.

"We are honored to be recognized as New Developer of the Year. Pacifica Hotels is dedicated to continuously establishing exceptional lifestyle and brand hotels that provide unforgettable experiences for our guests," shared Matt Marquis, CEO of Pacifica Hotels. "We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Hilton and have enjoyed our close partnership through our four Southern California properties that are part of the esteemed Tapestry Collection by Hilton."

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton's partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton's development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.

