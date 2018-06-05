Pacifico joins Frendly Gathering as presenting partner; Festival to be held June 28-30 in Vermont

Each partner for this year's festival offers a unique package that aligns with the Frendly mission of inclusion, collaboration, sustainability, passion & mutual accountability.

Cerveza Pacifico is the festival's presenting partner and is bringing the Spirit of Baja to Vermont

is the festival's presenting partner and is bringing the Spirit of to Martin Guitars is presenting their Martin Dome acoustic open-mic stage

is presenting their acoustic open-mic stage Burton Snowboards will be awarding prizes to the most sustainable festival-goers

will be awarding prizes to the most sustainable festival-goers Lululemon is powering the yoga activities throughout the weekend

is powering the yoga activities throughout the weekend Klean Kanteen is providing refillable water stations and the festival is proud to partner on a 16oz souvenir pint cup

is providing refillable water stations and the festival is proud to partner on a 16oz souvenir pint cup Dragon Alliance is bringing a dunk-tank to showcase their floatable sunglasses collection

is bringing a dunk-tank to showcase their floatable sunglasses collection Teton Gravity Research is setting up their Stokemobile activation and amplifying festival content throughout the weekend

is setting up their Stokemobile activation and amplifying festival content throughout the weekend Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream will be handing out free ice cream all weekend long

& will be handing out free ice cream all weekend long Guayaki Yerba Mate is our official energy drink and will have a serving station for hot & nitro mate

Festival guests will have the opportunity to browse product displays throughout the festival and support local businesses including food trucks, clothing, jewelry and other Vermont products.

The weekend kicks off with a Thursday evening schedule that features six acts, including a special, collaborative set of Mihali (of Twiddle) & Nahko. The Festival continues through Saturday night & Sunday morning. The complete music schedule can be found here.

Tickets for the 8th annual Frendly Gathering Music Festival can be purchased at FrendlyGathering.com.

Press Contact: Mitchell Parrish, mitchell@highergroundmusic.com

FRENDLY GATHERING FESTIVAL PARTNERSHIPS: Corey Armend, corey@ca-partnerships.com

