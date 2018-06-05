Pacifico joins Frendly Gathering as presenting partner; Festival to be held June 28-30 in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Frendly Gathering announces its partners for the Frendly Gathering Music Festival, taking place June 28-30 at Sugarbush's Mt. Ellen in Waitsfield, Vermont. The festival is pleased to announce its presenting partner Pacifico as well as Martin Guitars, Burton, Klean Kanteen, Lululemon, Dragon, Ben & Jerry's, & Guayaki Yerba Mate. Celebrating its eighth year, Frendly Gathering is produced by best "frends" and pro snowboarders Danny Davis and Jack Mitrani. Heralded as one of New England's premier music and camping festivals, the festival boasts 32 acts including rock and roll, bluegrass, folk, jam, reggae and electronic bands along with yoga, local food, skateboarding, dance workshops, and of course, "Frendship." Headliners include Vermont's own Twiddle as well as national artists Greensky Bluegrass, Nahko & Medicine for the People, Kamasi Washington & more. Tickets are on-sale at FrendlyGathering.com.
Each partner for this year's festival offers a unique package that aligns with the Frendly mission of inclusion, collaboration, sustainability, passion & mutual accountability.
- Cerveza Pacifico is the festival's presenting partner and is bringing the Spirit of Baja to Vermont
- Martin Guitars is presenting their Martin Dome acoustic open-mic stage
- Burton Snowboards will be awarding prizes to the most sustainable festival-goers
- Lululemon is powering the yoga activities throughout the weekend
- Klean Kanteen is providing refillable water stations and the festival is proud to partner on a 16oz souvenir pint cup
- Dragon Alliance is bringing a dunk-tank to showcase their floatable sunglasses collection
- Teton Gravity Research is setting up their Stokemobile activation and amplifying festival content throughout the weekend
- Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream will be handing out free ice cream all weekend long
- Guayaki Yerba Mate is our official energy drink and will have a serving station for hot & nitro mate
Festival guests will have the opportunity to browse product displays throughout the festival and support local businesses including food trucks, clothing, jewelry and other Vermont products.
The weekend kicks off with a Thursday evening schedule that features six acts, including a special, collaborative set of Mihali (of Twiddle) & Nahko. The Festival continues through Saturday night & Sunday morning. The complete music schedule can be found here.
Tickets for the 8th annual Frendly Gathering Music Festival can be purchased at FrendlyGathering.com.
Press Contact: Mitchell Parrish, mitchell@highergroundmusic.com
FRENDLY GATHERING FESTIVAL PARTNERSHIPS: Corey Armend, corey@ca-partnerships.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacifico-joins-frendly-gathering-as-presenting-partner-festival-to-be-held-june-28-30-in-vermont-300659464.html
SOURCE Frendly Gathering Music Festival
