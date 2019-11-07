Pacifico True Striped Bass® Now Certified By The American Heart Association

Thoughtfully raised in clear, cool open-ocean waters adjacent to the marine sanctuary Isla Todos Santos, Pacifico True Striped Bass® has a clean mouthfeel and semi-firm texture making it an ideal fish for raw and cooked preparations including grilling, poaching and braising, yielding a flaky fish with crispy skin.

Find Pacifico True Striped Bass® proudly sporting the American Heart Association Heart-Check mark on its gill tags in the fresh case at grocers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Heinens, Citarella Gourmet Market, Bristol Farms, and others.

The American Heart Association established the Heart-Check Food Certification Program in 1995 to give consumers an easy, reliable way to identify foods that can be building blocks of a heart-healthy diet.

Supportive but not conclusive research shows that consumption of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. One serving of Pacifico True Striped Bass® provides 952mgs/85g of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids (nearly double the minimum requirement౼500mg/85g of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids౼to receive certification from the American Heart Association). One serving (4oz or 113g) also includes 25g of protein.

Visit the Pacifico website for full nutrition information and recipe ideas . (Heart-Check certification does not apply to recipes.)

Visit heartcheck.org to learn about the American Heart Association's Food Certification Program.

About Pacifico Aquaculture and Pacifico Striped Bass ®

Pacifico Aquaculture is the world's first and only producer of ocean-raised striped bass, known as Pacifico Striped Bass®. Committed to continuous improvement in aquaculture practices, Pacifico Aquaculture works in concert with some of the world's leading thinkers to sustain people, fish and the planet. Pacifico Striped Bass® has earned a spot on the menus of Michelin star restaurants across the U.S. and Mexico and is available from coast-to-coast via retailers, restaurants and direct-to-retail partnerships.

