Pacify and Community Care Plan Collaborate to Enhance Maternal Health Support Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacify Health, a leading provider of a multimodal maternal health platform offering members access to in-person and virtual doula care, and 24/7 virtual lactation support, today announced a strategic collaboration with Community Care Plan (CCP). The collaboration will provide specialized, wraparound maternal health services to CCP members with the aim of addressing gaps in maternal health in the region. This collaboration will increase access to comprehensive, evidence-based, doula-led support through Pacify's network of certified doulas and International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) to pregnant and postpartum individuals across 19 Florida Counties.

Addressing Critical Maternal Health Needs in Florida

This collaboration comes at a critical time as, not unlike the rest of the country, Florida continues to face gaps in providing access to maternal health support at scale. According to the most recent data from the CDC, the U.S. maternal mortality rate was 18.6 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023, showing an improvement from 22.3 in 2022. Florida's ongoing efforts to address these rates make enhanced maternal care services an urgent priority as maternal mortality remains a pressing concern, with the state reporting a maternal mortality rate averaging 24.1 per 100,000 live births from 2018-2022, and a slight increase in preterm births reported in 2023 according to the 2024 March of Dimes report. Incorporating doula support is an opportunity to address these challenges and has been shown to:

"Community Care Plan's commitment to improving maternal health outcomes aligns perfectly with Pacify's mission to provide accessible, evidence-based support throughout the pregnancy journey and beyond," said Jennifer Sargent, CEO at Pacify Health. "By collaborating with Community Care Plan, we can reach more families who need these vital services, particularly in communities facing healthcare disparities and in rural areas where access to maternal care services remain limited."

The Florida Department of Health has established initiatives like the Florida Maternal Mental Health Collaborative to address maternal mental health needs, recognizing that good mental health before, during, and after pregnancy positively impacts the health of both mother and child. The department has actively worked to strengthen knowledge related to maternal mental health and expand services throughout the state.

Evidence-Based Care for Healthier Families

Through this collaboration, eligible CCP members will gain access to Pacify's multimodal maternal care platform, which includes:

Virtual prenatal support with certified doulas

Birth planning guidance

24/7 on-demand infant feeding support with IBCLCs

Postpartum recovery assistance

Access to in-person doula support in select areas

Access to a library of educational resources, and messaging and scheduling tools through the app, which supports both English and Spanish speakers

Research consistently demonstrates that doula support is associated with better birth outcomes. A nationwide study involving Florida participants found that individuals receiving doula care were more likely to have improved health outcomes, including lower rates of cesarean births and higher breastfeeding initiation rates. Yet, despite these benefits, nationwide surveys estimate that only about 6% of births involve doula support .

Expanding Access to Wraparound Care

"At Community Care Plan, we are dedicated to providing best-practice wraparound care that supports healthier families across South Florida," said Dr. Miguel Venereo, SVP and Chief Medical Officer at Community Care Plan. "Together with our Before Baby & Beyond program, the collaboration with Pacify reinforces our commitment to enhancing access to essential maternal health services and addressing the unique needs of our members during pregnancy and postpartum."

Community Care Plan, established in 2000 and jointly owned by Broward Health (North Broward Hospital District) and Memorial Healthcare System (South Broward Hospital District), serves over 160,000 members across various health plans and managed care programs.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in supporting Florida's ongoing efforts to improve maternal health outcomes," added Dr. Miguel Venereo, SVP and Chief Medical Officer at Community Care Plan. "By increasing access to doula and lactation support services, we're providing essential care that can help reduce maternal mortality rates and support healthier beginnings for Florida families."

Community Care Plan is a managed care plan with a Florida Medicaid contract in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hendry, Indian River, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Seminole, and St. Lucie counties.

The benefit information provided is a brief summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the Managed Care Plan. Limitations, copayments, and/or restrictions may apply. Benefits, formulary, pharmacy network, premium and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change.

About Pacify Health

Pacify Health is a leader in tech-enabled maternity care solutions, providing families with guidance from certified in-person and virtual doulas and lactation consultants, leveraging an innovative digital platform aimed at improving patient experience and satisfaction. Committed to improving healthcare equity, Pacify breaks down barriers in maternal health by offering personalized, accessible support to parents throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey with a network of culturally compassionate, and specially trained providers. For more information, visit www.pacify.com.

About Community Care Plan

Community Care Plan, the health plan with a heart, was created in 2000 as South Florida Community Care Network and is based in Sunrise, Florida. We are owned by two large, well-respected hospitals, Broward Health (North Broward Hospital District) and Memorial Healthcare System (South Broward Hospital District). We serve over 165,000 members in Florida Healthy Kids, Medicaid, self-insured employee health plans, and uninsured programs (managed by SydCura , our third-party administration division). We strive to ensure that every community has access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.CCPcares.org.

