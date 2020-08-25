Pack Education Launches Ignite Pilot to Provide Virtual Support to College Students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital academic coaching company Pack Education and its partners today announce the kickoff of Ignite Powered by Pack Education, a virtual academic advising pilot program providing support to students at the University of South Alabama, Bishop State Community College, and Coastal Alabama Community College.

Pack Education, subsidiary of digital health company Pack Health, applies a digital coaching model to academic advising to increase graduation rates. The innovative initiative creates one-on-one engagement infrastructure to enhance support for students who may be at risk of drop-out. The Ignite program is funded by The Alabama Power Foundation, Ratliff Charitable Foundation, Regions Foundation, and Alabama Community College System. Mobile Area Education Fund has also been an integral component of implementation.

"While national collegiate graduation rates average around 60%, only four of 27 public and private four-year institutions in Alabama meet or exceed this average," says M'Kayl Lewis, Vice President of Member Services at Pack Education. "The extra support will be instrumental for Alabama students, particularly at a time when they're learning to navigate a new version of college life created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Students will be paired with an Ignite Academic Coach and complete the 16-week program during the Fall 2020 semester. Coaches provide an average of 40 quarterly touchpoints via texts, emails, phone calls, and social media to provide focus, encouragement, and accountability. This structure provides an additional layer of support as students navigate shifting learning environments due to COVID-19.

"Sometimes students just need affirmation that they matter, someone cares about their goals, and that they are achievable," said Alabama Community College Systems Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. "Ignite will provide that attention through meaningful mentorship in a way that students are most familiar – their phones. This individualized, weekly engagement will help students focus on goal achievement, while identifying any roadblocks and providing solutions that will lead them to success."

The completion of a college degree is directly correlated to building personal value, wealth, and improving economic development. There is extensive evidence that supports the impact of a post-secondary degree on improved employment outcomes and earning potential for individuals as much as 37%.

"The Ignite program has the power to reach students where they are," said Dr. Melinda Byrd-Murphy, Dean of External Funding at Coastal Alabama Community College. "Students lead busy lives and need access to support even when they're not sitting on a college campus. I believe this program will help us reach more students and let them know that their success is important to us."

About Regions Foundation: Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness.

About Alabama Power Foundation: Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits through more than 20,000 grants and scholarships using non-ratepayer dollars.

About Pack Education

Pack Education is a digital academic coaching company built to improve education and career readiness with assistance and content focused on course load, financial literacy, mental health, time management, and physical health and nutrition.

