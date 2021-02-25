Pack Health & Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana Partner to Deliver Chronic Condition Support

PHP will provide all members who fall within the eligibility criteria with the option to enroll in Pack Health. Pack Health and PHP's partnership focuses on supporting PHP's health plan members who are diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity, Prediabetes, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Pack Health will provide eligible members with one-on-one health coaching via phone, text, and email. In addition to coaching, those who enroll in Pack Health will receive interactive educational content, tailored action plans, and resources designed to help participants overcome barriers created by social determinants of health.

"We are excited to partner with Pack Health and to offer this exciting opportunity to our members," says Katie Kent, RN, Quality Nurse at PHP. "This program will be available to our members at no cost, and will provide them with resources they need to manage and understand underlying chronic conditions. Our partnership with Pack Health is another step towards improving the health and wellness of our member population."

Pack Health's remote-based patient engagement combines health coaching with evidence-based, clinically validated behavior change support programming. Upon sign up, members are matched with a personal Health Advisor who provides one-on-one support through phone calls, texts, and emails. Over the duration of the program, members learn tangible, actionable methods to improve their health behaviors, increase health outcomes, and implement sustainable condition self-management strategies.

"At Pack Health, we believe that a little human-to-human support can go a long way when it comes to your health," says Mary Beth Basu, RDN, CHC, Director of Sales and Strategy at Pack Health. "We're thrilled to have PHP on board as a new partner and to be able to provide condition management support to their member population. We're looking forward to helping PHP members build long-term healthy habits to achieve their health goals."

About Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana

PHP was established in 1983 by area physicians, and has grown to over 170 employees serving nearly 65,000 members. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, PHP's products include group health, dental, prescription drugs, life, disability, FSAs and HRAs. PHP also offers comprehensive third party administrative services. Learn more at phpni.com.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health engagement platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, life science, and research.

