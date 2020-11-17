Pack Health Achieves 3-Year Population Health Program Accreditation by NCQA in Five Areas

NCQA standards for population health provide a framework for organizations to deliver coordinated care, keep members healthy, and prevent unnecessary costs. NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from various stakeholders and resources: health plans, population health management industry leaders and organizations, an expert panel and standing committees. NCQA Accreditation standards are purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality.

"The Population Health Management programs moves us in greater alignment with the increased focus on person-centered population health management," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets people's needs."

Pack Health's evidence-based program is available across numerous chronic conditions. Upon enrollment, members are assigned a personal Health Advisor and can connect a number of digital devices to support their health. Health Advisors engage with members on a one-to-one basis using a combination of weekly coaching calls, digital nudges, and personalized touchpoints. By building relationships and addressing social determinants of health, Pack Health members overcome barriers, improve health behaviors, and achieve sustained outcomes.

"We are extremely honored to have achieved 3-year NCQA accreditation," said Mazi Rasulnia, PhD, CEO and Founder of Pack Health. "This further demonstrates the efficacy of our digital health coaching platform as a proven model to improve the health outcomes of those with chronic conditions. We're proud of the support we are able to provide to our members and clients. Receiving Population Health Program accreditation from NCQA affirms the quality of the work our team does every day."

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

