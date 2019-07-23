Pack Health and Glooko Partner to Integrate Blood Glucose Monitoring with Digital Health Coaching Services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health coaching platform Pack Health today announced a new partnership with Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management and visualization, to augment diabetes health coaching and care coordination services with remote real time data for blood glucose control.

Integrating data from Glooko's diabetes management app into Pack Health's coaching platform for chronic care management and monitoring will enable Health Advisors to visualize participating members' blood glucose trends and management activities in real time. This is significant because it gives Health Advisors a reference point to help members link actions to outcomes in a data-driven way.

"Patient engagement and outcomes are at the heart of everything we do, and now our Health Advisors are able to use actionable insights to further empower people with diabetes," explains Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, VP of Medical Affairs for Pack Health. "Glooko enables us to have a much deeper understanding of blood glucose trends, while maintaining the focus on experiences, barriers, and goals that matter to the member on a more personal level."

"Glooko is pleased to add Pack Health as a coaching and integration partner for the use of the Glooko Universal Diabetes Management platform in their remote coaching and support programs for people with diabetes," stated Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "The results speak for themselves and we hope to benefit all our joint customers in the diabetes ecosystem; people with diabetes, health systems, payers and partners with this new relationship."

Of members who opted-in to beta test the integration, 71 percent are currently sharing Glooko data with their Health Advisor, and with an overwhelmingly positive response. Pack Health will continue to assess the impact of this service upon broader implementation, with a particular focus on optimizing for use as part of a reimbursable Chronic Care and Remote Patient Monitoring Program.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized, human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients across industry verticals, including health systems, health plans, employers, and CME companies.

