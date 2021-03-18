Pack Health and National Multiple Sclerosis Society Announce Partnership to Support Patients with MS

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that interrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. No two individuals will experience the disease in the same way.

Patients with MS often feel overwhelmed and need support. The complexity of the disease also magnifies challenges for those in underserved communities. Addressing social determinants of health is critical for improving health and reducing longstanding disparities in health and health care for individuals living with MS.

"We are proud to partner with Pack Health to expand quality dedicated support for people who live with MS," said Elaine Liserio, National MS Society, AVP of Educational Programing & Resources. "Together we can make greater impact on the nearly 1 million people living with MS in our country regardless of geography, disease progression, and other disparities."

Pack Health helps patients create sustainable changes in health behaviors to close gaps in care, increase quality of life, and improve outcomes. Upon sign up, Pack Health members are matched with a personal Health Advisor who provides one-on-one support through phone calls, texts, and emails. Over the duration of the program, Pack Health members learn tangible, achievable methods to improve condition self-management, while receiving ongoing resources to help them overcome barriers caused by social determinants of health.

National MS Society clinical experts have reviewed Pack Health's MS program to ensure it effectively serves the needs of the MS community. Pack Health's MS program has demonstrated notable outcomes, including increased physical activity, reduction in MS relapse, and significant impact on both behavioral and psychosocial outcomes in those living with MS.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to extend patient-centered, evidence-based support for individuals living with MS," says Megan Martin, MPH, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Pack Health. "We look forward to providing meaningful support to individuals with MS, as well as addressing social determinants of health to drive the equitable delivery of care and support."

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever. Through its comprehensive nationwide network of services, the Society is focused on helping people affected by MS connect to the people, information and resources needed to live their best lives. We are united in our collective power to do something about MS now and end this disease forever. Learn more at nationalMSsociety.org or 1-800-344-4867.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is an evidence-based patient engagement platform that changes health behaviors to close gaps in care and improve outcomes. The high-touch engagement model is proven to increase care access, improve patient centricity, and reduce costs. Pack Health comprehensively addresses chronic conditions, comorbidities, social determinants, and barriers to drive results across industries, including life sciences, health systems, health plans, and research.

Learn more at http://www.packhealth.com/.

Contact:

Brittney Vigna

Director of Marketing

Pack Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Pack Health

Related Links

https://packhealth.com/

