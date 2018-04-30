Pack Health Expands Coaching Services, Now Offers Financial Wellness

"Pack Health has been providing members with health budgeting tools and resources for cost savings, such as Needymeds drug discount cards, since 2017," said Pack Health President Mazi Rasulnia, Ph.D. "But with finances being a significant barrier to healthy living and a significant cause of stress among our members, the time has come to take things a step further and develop the internal expertise on financial counseling."

Rasulnia noted that the FSW Certification Program will become a standard certification among Pack Health Advisors and a permanent offering for members.

The Financial Social Work Certification Program is a National Association of Social Workers (NASW)-approved program that provides professionals with a psychosocial, strengths-based behavioral approach to ongoing financial education, motivation, validation, and support. It factors in thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and beliefs about money as well as work expectancy, life expectancy, and budget to personalize a financial wellness strategy, which is particularly important for individuals with chronic health conditions. Studies show it is more difficult for men and women with chronic conditions to save during their working years and how unexpected healthcare costs can significantly impact their retirement funds.

"We know that money is the number one stressor for the majority of people. When medical problems, expenses, and tough choices are layered on top, people become overwhelmed and discouraged," said Reeta Wolfsohn, CMSW, author and founder of the Center for Financial Social Work. "This sort of hopelessness closes the door to change, so it is our duty to give people hope in addition to help. Pack Health is developing a very holistic model for chronic disease management, and we are excited to be a part of it!"

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching company that helps people access the right care and develop self-management skills to improve their health. Pack Health members work one-on-one with a nonclinical Health Advisor, online and over the phone, to address social determinants of health and achieve personal health goals. Results include quality life years added, higher satisfaction, better clinical outcomes, and lower total medical cost.

