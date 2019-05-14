Pack Health Launches Digital Health Coaching Program for Chronic Pain Management and Opioid Addiction Prevention with funding from Alabama Power Foundation and the Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack Health, a leading health coaching company for chronic care management, today announced the launch of a new pain management program specifically designed for patients who have been prescribed an opioid medication. This program was funded by the Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation as a part of an initiative to prevent opioid misuse, with the Alabama Power Foundation providing a matching grant to distribute the program at no cost to patients within the state of Alabama.

The epidemic of opioid misuse is well documented in the United States. Fifteen percent of patients on an opioid prescription for over a week will become addicted. Pack Health's new program is designed to educate patients on safe use and disposal, as well as equip patients with alternative pain management techniques.

"This is an issue of staggering proportions, particularly in rural areas, both nationally and in our home state," says Mazi Rasulnia PhD, President and CEO of Pack Health. "We're excited to partner with providers and extend support beyond clinic doors in a personalized, high touch way."

"A healthy community is the foundation for economic growth and it begins with programs like this that provide a holistic approach to patient care," said Myla Calhoun, vice president of Alabama Power Charitable Giving and president of the Alabama Power Foundation. "We are proud to partner with Pack Health in this innovative solution to combat the opioid crisis through personalized support and education."

In the coming months, a total of 500 patients are expected to be enrolled in Pack Health's opioid program through health system partners. Participants will be engaged for 90 days of grant-funded support. Success metrics include but are not limited to validated scales for pain management, the Opioid Compliance Checklist (OCC), and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

If outcomes are proven, Pack Health hopes to work with insurers and Medicare/Medicaid to make enrollment in the program available to plan participants as a way to divert patients from potential addiction.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized, human-to-human support. Our high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients in each industry vertical, including health systems, health plans, employers, and medical manufacturers. For our clients, we offer turnkey implementation toolkits and report on the metrics that matter: from reimbursement measures for ACOs, to behavior and utilization change for employer populations, to STAR ratings for health plans. To learn more visit http://www.packhealth.com/

About Alabama Power Foundation

Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits with nonratepayer dollars through more than 20,000 grant and scholarship awards.

About the Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation, Inc.

The Coverys Community Healthcare Foundation, Inc. provides grant funding and donations to organizations and innovative programs that improve patient care and safety, promote healthy lifestyles, and support individuals and organizations providing healthcare services. The development of the Foundation exemplifies Coverys' dedication to being an affirmative and active corporate citizen in the healthcare community and the communities in which it operates.

