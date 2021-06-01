Pack Health Named as One of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare

"Being recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare is a great honor," says Mazi Rasulnia, PhD, Founder and CEO of Pack Health. "This year has been full of changes and uncertainty and I'm so proud of our team for prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our employees. Furthermore, our team continuously lives by our mission, vision, and values. This really makes Pack Health such a great place for great people."

Pack Health's scalable, evidence-based patient engagement platform changes health behaviors to close gaps in care and improve outcomes. Since its founding in 2013, the organization has been able to provide person-to-person support for thousands of individuals nationwide. The fully digital platform has held National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accreditation in five areas since 2020.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.

