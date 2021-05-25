Pack Health Offers Support for Clinicians Experiencing Burnout & Mental Health Challenges Due to COVID-19

The program, available at no charge to participants, will include one-to-one health coaching with a personal Health Advisor and resources that help providers manage stress and identify barriers to their own self-care. Pack Health aims to enroll physicians, nurses, and other frontline healthcare providers into the program over the next several months.

Pack Health's engagement approach combines health coaching with evidence-based, clinically validated behavior change support programming. Upon signup, healthcare providers will be matched with a personal Health Advisor who provides one-on-one support through phone calls, texts and emails. Over the duration of the program, participants learn tangible, actionable methods to improve their individual health behaviors and implement sustainable self-care strategies.

"The psychological impact of COVID-19 on frontline healthcare providers is significant and its implications are likely to unfold for years to come," says Kelly Brassil, PhD, RN, FACN, Director of Research and HEOR at Pack Health. "Providing support for the physical and emotional well-being of health care providers is imperative, not only for themselves, but for their families and the communities they serve."

This initiative was made possible through a grant from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) and Lundbeck, two pharmaceutical companies committed to developing therapies and supportive programs to help people living with mental health conditions and the healthcare providers who treat them.

"Frontline healthcare providers have sacrificed so much during the COVID-19 pandemic, physically, mentally, and emotionally. However, this has contributed to and exacerbated burnout among this workforce segment and is impacting their mental health," said Sara Sarkey, PhD, vice president of U.S. Medical Neuroscience at Takeda. "Together with Lundbeck, we are proud to work with Pack Health and help provide this important support to healthcare providers who have worked tirelessly over the past year to help their communities during this challenging time."

Pack Health also enlisted medical and health education platform Osmosis to help customize content and launch the program to frontline healthcare providers nationwide.

"We're fortunate to be able to connect with millions of healthcare providers across the country," says Shiv Gaglani, cofounder and CEO of Osmosis. "By merging our knowledge of content that meets the needs of healthcare providers with Pack Health's in-depth experience with behavior change and social determinant support, we feel that this mental health program will be able to deliver meaningful support to improve the mental wellbeing of our frontline healthcare workers."

Healthcare providers from across the country are encouraged to sign up for the program here.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is an evidence-based patient engagement platform that changes health behaviors to close gaps in care and improve outcomes. The high-touch engagement model is proven to increase care access, improve patient centricity, and reduce costs. Pack Health comprehensively addresses chronic conditions, comorbidities, social determinants, and barriers to drive results across industries, including life sciences, health systems, health plans, and research.

