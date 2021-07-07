Pack Health Presents Significant Results for Those with Type 2 Diabetes at ADA’s Scientific Sessions

Digital health coaching (DHC) programs, which have been rapidly scaling across the U.S., have been linked to positive outcomes among individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2DM). Outcomes range from improved diet to reduced A1c, and studies have shown variances in impact by baseline patient characteristics. However, despite the behavioral underpinnings of many DHC programs, research has yet to show how baseline health may influence behavior change resulting from the intervention.

"For this study, Pack Health's Type 2 Diabetes DHC program was delivered to a cohort of adults with T2DM over 12 weeks. The program included patient-centered psychosocial support and evidenced-based behavior modification strategies," says Megan Martin, MPH, Director of Program Strategy and Innovation at Pack Health and lead author on the study. "We wanted to determine the impact DHC can have on behavioral outcomes, including diet and exercise."

The program was delivered via weekly phone, email and/or text interactions with a certified health coach. A retrospective analysis of patient reported data was conducted to evaluate effect on frequency of healthy meal consumption, as defined by the USDA MyPlate guidelines, and engagement in CDC recommended physical activity from baseline to program completion.

Across all cohorts, there were significant improvements in median number of weekly healthy meals, weekly minutes of moderate or strenuous exercise, and percent of participants compliant with CDC recommended activity.

"Based on previous research, we know that our type 2 diabetes program has significant impact on HbA1c reduction," says Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at Pack Health. "We're thrilled to see that strong impact on other patient behaviors that have shown to not only improve diabetes symptom management, but the management and incidence rate of comorbidities as well."

Pack Health's type 2 diabetes program is proven and recognized. The remote-based program has been accredited since November 2020 by the NCQA as a Population Health program. Additionally, the program is featured in the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Support Directory. Pack Health's diabetes prevention program has received Full Recognition from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To see the full poster report and comprehensive results, click here. To learn more about Pack Health's type 2 diabetes program, click here.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is an evidence-based patient engagement platform that changes health behaviors to close gaps in care and improve outcomes. The high-touch engagement model is proven to increase care access, improve patient centricity, and reduce costs. Pack Health comprehensively addresses chronic conditions, comorbidities, social determinants, and barriers to drive results across industries, including life sciences, health systems, health plans, and research.

Learn more at http://www.packhealth.com/.

Contact:

Brittney Vigna

Director of Marketing

Pack Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Pack Health