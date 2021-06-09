Pack Health Publishes Research Confirming Impact for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes in JMIR Diabetes

Digital health coaching is a common diabetes self-management support strategy and has been linked to positive mental and physical health outcomes. However, the relationship between baseline risk and outcomes has yet to be evaluated in a real-world setting. For this study, the digital health coaching program included patient-centered lifestyle and psychosocial support through phone calls, texts, and emails with a dedicated Pack Health Advisor. Individuals participated for a total of 12 weeks with pre and post data collection.

"Digital health coaching solutions are rapidly scaling across the US to address the complex needs of individuals living with type 2 diabetes," says Megan Martin, MPH, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Programs at Pack Health. "Data from previous studies illustrate the tremendous potential of these accessible solutions to both reach and positively impact patients between clinical visits," Martin added.

With 81% of participants having a reported baseline A1c of greater than 7%, 12-week results across A1c cohorts include lowered BMI, increased overall mental and physical health scores, and reductions in diabetes distress. Individuals in the high-risk A1c cohort (i.e., A1cs greater than 9%) reported the greatest reduction margin at -2.28 points.

"This real-world study builds on existing knowledge to improve our understanding of potential outcomes and, specifically, which patients may experience the greatest benefit," says Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDCES, BC-ADM, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at Pack Health. "We hope that our findings will lay the foundation for future clinical trials to better inform targeted referral strategies and ensure these services get to those who need it the most."

About Pack Health

Pack Health is an evidence-based patient engagement platform that changes health behaviors to close gaps in care and improve outcomes. The high-touch engagement model is proven to increase care access, improve patient centricity, and reduce costs. Pack Health comprehensively addresses chronic conditions, comorbidities, social determinants, and barriers to drive results across industries, including life sciences, health systems, health plans, and research.

Learn more at http://www.packhealth.com/.

