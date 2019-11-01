Pack Health Teams with eMeals to Meet Members' Dietary Needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack Health, a leading health coaching platform for chronic disease management, today announced the addition of health-focused meal plans to its program through a partnership with digital meal planning service eMeals. Pack Health members can now access weekly meal plans matching their health needs on the eMeals app, making healthy meal choices that address their chronic disease issues easier and more convenient.

Health-oriented meal plans available through eMeals include Heart Healthy, Diabetic, Low Calorie, Low Carb, Quick and Healthy, Keto and Paleo. Pack Health will work with members to determine the best plan for their individual conditions and provide ongoing support to improve nutritional habits. The new service will be offered to eligible Pack Health members at no charge.

Pack Health selected eMeals as its meal plan partner because of the broad range of eating styles available, as well as convenience features that save time and help increase the number of meals eaten at home. Each week's meal plan includes a grocery list that merges all ingredients needed for the week's dinners, streamlining shopping and eliminating extra trips to the grocery store. Lists can be self-shopped directly from the eMeals app or sent to Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Shipt or Instacart for curbside pickup or delivery, yielding additional time savings.

Other eMeals benefits include freedom from time-consuming meal planning activities, menu variety provided by eMeals' database of more than 20,000 recipes, and reduced grocery spend enabled through efficient use of ingredients in each week's plan.

"Nutrition and diet play a key role in improving chronic conditions and overall health, but it can be a challenge to adopt and sustain new eating habits. Our meal plans essentially put the process on auto-pilot," said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. "This partnership makes it easier for Pack Health members to not only get on the right eating track but also stay there."

"Six in 10 adults in the U.S have a chronic disease. Poor nutrition can contribute to the problem, and time, effort, and access to healthy foods are some of the biggest barriers our members face," said Mazi Rasulnia PhD, President and CEO of Pack Health. "This partnership with eMeals enables members to overcome these barriers with access to weekly meal options that directly improve their health and wellbeing."

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers to the online grocery pickup and delivery services of Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Shipt and Instacart. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the eMeals app automatically generates a grocery list that can be shopped in-store or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by one of the integrated grocery retailers. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized, human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients including health systems, health plans, and employers.

Press Contacts:

Jim Capalbo

press@emeals.com

224-661-3380

Maggie Belshé

(415)-302-9240

maggie@packhealth.com

SOURCE Pack Health