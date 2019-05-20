Pack Health welcomes Kelly Brassil, PhD, RN, as Director of Medical Affairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack Health , a leading digital health coaching company for chronic care management, today announced the addition of Kelly Brassil, PhD, RN, AOCNS to its leadership team as Director, Medical Affairs, effective June 1st. In this role, Kelly will lead Pack Health's Oncology Platform and be a key member of the medical affairs team, supporting the Company's research initiatives, content development, and strategic partnerships.

Kelly joins Pack Health from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she served as the Director of Nursing Research and Innovation. Kelly will leverage her background as an oncology clinician, scientist, and educator to grow the oncology services offered by Pack Health, with specific attention to disease, treatment, and toxicity specific pathways, as well as survivorship focused journeys.

"Kelly brings an extensive background in oncology research and clinical care which will inform oncology content for our customers," says President and CEO Mazi Rasulnia. "She will work in partnership with Vice-President of Medical Affairs, Dhiren Patel, to take our programs to the next level and advance the body of research on health behavior and social determinants of health."

"As cancer therapy approvals and indications evolve at an unprecedented rate, the number of cancer survivors is also growing with nearly 17 million survivors in the US," adds Kelly. "I am thrilled to further develop the oncology platform at Pack Health, to ensure comprehensive and patient-centered health coaching that spans the trajectory of cancer care, from prevention and screening among our clients who have not had a cancer diagnosis, through treatment and survivorship for those who have."

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized, human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients in each industry vertical, including health systems, health plans, employers, and medical manufacturers. Pack Health offers turnkey implementation toolkits and report on the metrics that matter: from reimbursement measures for health systems, to behavior and utilization change for employer populations, to STAR ratings for health plans. To learn more visit http://www.packhealth.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maggie Belshé

(415)-302-9240

maggie@packhealth.com

SOURCE Pack Health

Related Links

http://www.packhealth.com

