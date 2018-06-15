Pack the Coffee and Tea

The Capresso On-the-Go Personal Coffee Maker lets you take home-brewed coffee with you. This space-saving stainless steel countertop model brews directly into a 16-ounce thermal travel mug. It quickly heats to the ideal temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit for properly extracted coffee, and then keeps your java hot for hours. Coffee brews in less than four minutes from either ground coffee or soft coffee pods, with a large shower head for perfect saturation and extraction. Easy-to-use removable permanent filter eliminates the fuss of paper filters. Additional stainless steel travel mugs are available, or brew directly into any mug up to 7-inches tall.

Compact and portable, the 16-oz. Capresso Mini Kettle is small enough to fit into your suitcase, for your favorite gourmet tea or pour-over coffee. The micro filter spout traps any particles before they reach the cup, to ensure the purest serving. Cool-touch handle, drip-free pouring spout and water level window make for ease of use. With heat-resistant base, easy cord storage, concealed low-noise heating element, and dry boil protection for safety.

Small is beautiful when it's well designed. The Capresso 5-Cup Mini Drip is a compact programmable drip coffee maker that brews coffee in less than a minute per cup, so it's never over extracted or bitter. The glass carafe features a brew-through lid, drip-free pouring spout and ergonomic handle, and a permanent GoldTone filter eliminates the need for paper filters. The 24-hour programmable clock/timer has an easy-to-read LCD display. Drip stop allows for pouring a cup while brewing.

The smallest grinder in the line, the Capresso Blade Grinder grinds whole bean coffee – or dried spices, dried herbs or seeds. The stainless steel blades rotate at a very high speed and are designed for low heat buildup to preserve flavor and aroma. Pulse action lets you control the fineness of the grind, with fast stopping for maximum safety. With a clear see-through safety lid, plus convenient concealed cord storage in the base of the grinder.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pack-the-coffee-and-tea-300666709.html

SOURCE Capresso

Related Links

http://www.capresso.com

