Pack to the Fewture – Meet the Sustainable, Customizable Backpack Made from Recycled Materials.

The Fewture Daypack is sustainable by design with a customizable spin.

Fewture is releasing their daypack in the only color that works with everything – black. This reduces waste and efficiently manages resources. But black doesn't mean boring. Here's where Fewture has added its customizable spin.

No need to stick with the same backpack look day in and day out when you can customize it for your work, your play, your mood, or any other reason you choose. The Fewture daypack comes with removable handles and patches in a variety of colors and designs. Coordinate them with your outfit or pick more professional customizables for the office and switch them up to something more fun for the outdoors.

For the first time, you're able to choose a unique look for your backpack when you want it and you can change it up whenever you'd like.

"Global warming is a main concern and we are fully involved to find a way to create more sustainable products. It's really exciting to offer a product to the world that we brainstormed a year ago in our beautiful Encinitas community. Today, we're introducing our new concept to the market with our commitment to choose eco-friendly materials that reduce our impact on the planet," said co-founder Cecile Courty.

The Fewture daypack uses:

CORDURA® ECO fabrics that transform discarded waste resources into high-quality yarns

RPET 210D (fabric made from recycled plastic bottles) for the lining

Recycled Mesh and webbing

YKK water resistant zippers

Fidlock® magnetic buckles

The Fewture daypack has:

Size : 17.7'' (45 cm) x 13'' (33 cm) x 7'' (18cm)

Volume : 30 Liters

Zipped laptop compartment (15") , iPad slot.

Top zipped pocket for your smartphone or sunglasses.

Top zipped pocket with an inside organizer that features flat mesh pockets, a key loop.

Zipped main compartment for larger items.

Front zipped bottom pocket with a lining that can expand deep inside the bag allowing you quick and easy access to larger items like a jacket, a camera, or a lunchbox. When not storing larger items, this pocket's lining stays flat.

Back secret pocket for your passport.

Sturdy top handle with changeable handle cover.

Removable front patch.

Convenient side handle.

Side water bottle pocket.

Side compression straps and sternum strap with Fidlock® magnetic buckles.

Ergonomic padded back with mesh.

Trolley strap.

"Nobody offers a customizable backpack. While other brands may offer several colors of bags, we believe that a choice of subtle features are more efficient and modern than a full range of bag colors," said co-founder Romain Laberge.

Fewture Supply USA has a full line of sustainable bags under development. The Daypack is the first product to launch in the Fewture product series. The Fewture Daypack is available for pre-order on www.kickstarter.com from June 29th through August 12th.

About Fewture Supply USA

Cecile Courty and Romain Laberge, originally from France, founded Fewture Supply USA in their home of Encinitas, California. Using their 15+ years of experience in the bags industry and mixing in some California sensibility, they've reimagined and crafted a more modern, sustainable bag that keeps our planet's future in mind. Learn more at www.fewturesupply.com , on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact info: [email protected]

