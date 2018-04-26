Pack Your Bags for Summer Sun, Fun and Adventure: United's 2018 Summer Schedule Offers Customers More Destinations Than Ever Before

"This summer, United is offering customers more opportunities for international travel than any other U.S. airline," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network. "Customers now have more options to visit new destinations in Europe or to return to their favorite cities in Latin America and the Caribbean."

Choose from 25 European destinations this summer

In addition to offering customers new destinations, including Reykjavik, Iceland, and Porto, Portugal, United will be returning with seasonal service to 25 destinations, including Athens, Greece; Glasgow, Scotland; Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; Rome and Venice, Italy; Shannon, Ireland; and more.

This year, United has extended its trans-Atlantic summer route schedule from Chicago, San Francisco and Washington/Dulles, offering flights earlier in the season and operating through October. The airline's daily seasonal service between Chicago and Edinburgh, Scotland, and between San Francisco and Munich, Germany, begins May 4 and ends October 26, and seasonal service between Chicago and Dublin and between Washington/Dulles and Lisbon, Portugal, started earlier this month and will end October 26.

Rediscover beautiful Caribbean Islands and Mexico

United is also resuming service to many of the Caribbean destinations impacted by hurricanes last year, including St. Maarten and St. Thomas. Earlier this year, United reinstated daily service between New York/Newark and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and continues ramping up service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where United offers up to twice-daily service from New York/Newark and up to daily service between San Juan and Chicago, Houston and Washington, D.C. United currently offers daily service between Washington, D.C., and St. Thomas.

Customers in Louisiana and Texas looking for another way to get to Cancun, Mexico, can choose United's new weekend seasonal service from New Orleans and San Antonio beginning June 9.

Vacation shouldn't end in the summer

This fall, United will launch nonstop service between San Francisco and Pape'ete, the capital of Tahiti, the South Pacific's gateway to more than 118 islands in French Polynesia, including Bora Bora, Moorea, the Marquesas and Raiatea.

United is the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service to Tahiti from the mainland United States and will connect customers to the South Pacific's white sand beaches, stunning turquoise lagoons, coral atolls and volcanic mountain peaks. Visitors to the islands experience a tropical paradise with countless spaces to relax and reconnect in natural beauty and authentic French Polynesian island culture.

Customers can now book nonstop service from San Francisco to Pape'ete's Fa'a'ā International Airport for travel beginning Oct. 30, 2018, through March 28, 2019.

United's 2018 Seasonal Schedule

Airport Destination Start Chicago (ORD) Dublin, Ireland Edinburgh, Scotland Rome, Italy Now flying May 4 May 4 Denver (DEN) London Now flying Houston (IAH) Providenciales, Turks & Caicos St. Thomas, U.S. VI June 9 April 28 New York/Newark (EWR) Athens, Greece Bermuda Glasgow, Scotland Hamburg, Germany Porto, Portugal Reykjavik, Iceland St. Maarten St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. Shannon, Ireland Stockholm, Sweden Venice, Italy May 23 June 7 May 4 April 25 May 4 May 23 Now flying Aug. 25 Now flying May 4 Now flying San Francisco (SFO) Munich, Germany Zurich, Switzerland Pape'ete, Tahiti May 4 June 7 Oct. 30 Washington, D.C. (IAD) Barcelona, Spain Dublin, Ireland Edinburgh, Scotland Lisbon, Portugal Madrid, Spain Rome, Italy St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. May 23 Now flying May 23 Now flying May 4 Now flying Now flying New Orleans (MSY) Cancun, Mexico June 9 San Antonio (SAT) Cancun, Mexico June 9

