Pack Your Bags for Summer Sun, Fun and Adventure: United's 2018 Summer Schedule Offers Customers More Destinations Than Ever Before

CHICAGO, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) kicks off its 2018 summer seasonal travel schedule offering more options for customers from more than 100 North American cities to conveniently connect to Europe and Latin America with just one stop. United's new offerings this summer include Iceland, Portugal, Scotland and Switzerland and the return of nonstop services between six of its U.S. hub cities and popular destinations in Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Sweden.
"This summer, United is offering customers more opportunities for international travel than any other U.S. airline," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network. "Customers now have more options to visit new destinations in Europe or to return to their favorite cities in Latin America and the Caribbean."
Choose from 25 European destinations this summer
In addition to offering customers new destinations, including Reykjavik, Iceland, and Porto, Portugal, United will be returning with seasonal service to 25 destinations, including Athens, Greece; Glasgow, Scotland; Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; Rome and Venice, Italy; Shannon, Ireland; and more.
This year, United has extended its trans-Atlantic summer route schedule from Chicago, San Francisco and Washington/Dulles, offering flights earlier in the season and operating through October. The airline's daily seasonal service between Chicago and Edinburgh, Scotland, and between San Francisco and Munich, Germany, begins May 4 and ends October 26, and seasonal service between Chicago and Dublin and between Washington/Dulles and Lisbon, Portugal, started earlier this month and will end October 26.
Rediscover beautiful Caribbean Islands and Mexico
United is also resuming service to many of the Caribbean destinations impacted by hurricanes last year, including St. Maarten and St. Thomas. Earlier this year, United reinstated daily service between New York/Newark and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and continues ramping up service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where United offers up to twice-daily service from New York/Newark and up to daily service between San Juan and Chicago, Houston and Washington, D.C. United currently offers daily service between Washington, D.C., and St. Thomas.
Customers in Louisiana and Texas looking for another way to get to Cancun, Mexico, can choose United's new weekend seasonal service from New Orleans and San Antonio beginning June 9.
Vacation shouldn't end in the summer
This fall, United will launch nonstop service between San Francisco and Pape'ete, the capital of Tahiti, the South Pacific's gateway to more than 118 islands in French Polynesia, including Bora Bora, Moorea, the Marquesas and Raiatea.
United is the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service to Tahiti from the mainland United States and will connect customers to the South Pacific's white sand beaches, stunning turquoise lagoons, coral atolls and volcanic mountain peaks. Visitors to the islands experience a tropical paradise with countless spaces to relax and reconnect in natural beauty and authentic French Polynesian island culture.
Customers can now book nonstop service from San Francisco to Pape'ete's Fa'a'ā International Airport for travel beginning Oct. 30, 2018, through March 28, 2019.
|
United's 2018 Seasonal Schedule
|
Airport
|
Destination
|
Start
|
Chicago (ORD)
|
Dublin, Ireland
Edinburgh, Scotland
Rome, Italy
|
Now flying
May 4
May 4
|
Denver (DEN)
|
London
|
Now flying
|
Houston (IAH)
|
Providenciales, Turks & Caicos
St. Thomas, U.S. VI
|
June 9
April 28
|
New York/Newark (EWR)
|
Athens, Greece
Bermuda
Glasgow, Scotland
Hamburg, Germany
Porto, Portugal
Reykjavik, Iceland
St. Maarten
St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.
Shannon, Ireland
Stockholm, Sweden
Venice, Italy
|
May 23
June 7
May 4
April 25
May 4
May 23
Now flying
Aug. 25
Now flying
May 4
Now flying
|
San Francisco (SFO)
|
Munich, Germany
Zurich, Switzerland
Pape'ete, Tahiti
|
May 4
June 7
Oct. 30
|
Washington, D.C. (IAD)
|
Barcelona, Spain
Dublin, Ireland
Edinburgh, Scotland
Lisbon, Portugal
Madrid, Spain
Rome, Italy
St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.
|
May 23
Now flying
May 23
Now flying
May 4
Now flying
Now flying
|
New Orleans (MSY)
|
Cancun, Mexico
|
June 9
|
San Antonio (SAT)
|
Cancun, Mexico
|
June 9
