Pack Your Bags for Summer Sun, Fun and Adventure: United's 2018 Summer Schedule Offers Customers More Destinations Than Ever Before

United's summer schedule includes 29 new and returning destinations, including Washington, D.C.-Edinburgh, Scotland capital-to-capital service, and new service between New York/Newark and Porto, Portugal, and Reykjavik, Iceland, and between San Francisco and Zurich, Switzerland

News provided by

United Airlines

10:20 ET

CHICAGO, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) kicks off its 2018 summer seasonal travel schedule offering more options for customers from more than 100 North American cities to conveniently connect to Europe and Latin America with just one stop. United's new offerings this summer include Iceland, Portugal, Scotland and Switzerland and the return of nonstop services between six of its U.S. hub cities and popular destinations in Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

"This summer, United is offering customers more opportunities for international travel than any other U.S. airline," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network. "Customers now have more options to visit new destinations in Europe or to return to their favorite cities in Latin America and the Caribbean."

Choose from 25 European destinations this summer
In addition to offering customers new destinations, including Reykjavik, Iceland, and Porto, Portugal, United will be returning with seasonal service to 25 destinations, including Athens, Greece; Glasgow, Scotland; Madrid and Barcelona, Spain; Rome and Venice, Italy; Shannon, Ireland; and more.  

This year, United has extended its trans-Atlantic summer route schedule from Chicago, San Francisco and Washington/Dulles, offering flights earlier in the season and operating through October. The airline's daily seasonal service between Chicago and Edinburgh, Scotland, and between San Francisco and Munich, Germany, begins May 4 and ends October 26, and seasonal service between Chicago and Dublin and between Washington/Dulles and Lisbon, Portugal, started earlier this month and will end October 26.

Rediscover beautiful Caribbean Islands and Mexico
United is also resuming service to many of the Caribbean destinations impacted by hurricanes last year, including St. Maarten and St. Thomas. Earlier this year, United reinstated daily service between New York/Newark and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and continues ramping up service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where United offers up to twice-daily service from New York/Newark and up to daily service between San Juan and Chicago, Houston and Washington, D.C. United currently offers daily service between Washington, D.C., and St. Thomas.

Customers in Louisiana and Texas looking for another way to get to Cancun, Mexico, can choose United's new weekend seasonal service from New Orleans and San Antonio beginning June 9.

Vacation shouldn't end in the summer
This fall, United will launch nonstop service between San Francisco and Pape'ete, the capital of Tahiti, the South Pacific's gateway to more than 118 islands in French Polynesia, including Bora Bora, Moorea, the Marquesas and Raiatea.

United is the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service to Tahiti from the mainland United States and will connect customers to the South Pacific's white sand beaches, stunning turquoise lagoons, coral atolls and volcanic mountain peaks. Visitors to the islands experience a tropical paradise with countless spaces to relax and reconnect in natural beauty and authentic French Polynesian island culture.  

Customers can now book nonstop service from San Francisco to Pape'ete's Fa'a'ā International Airport for travel beginning Oct. 30, 2018, through March 28, 2019.

United's 2018 Seasonal Schedule

Airport

Destination

Start

Chicago (ORD)

Dublin, Ireland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Rome, Italy

Now flying

May 4

May 4

Denver (DEN)

London

Now flying

Houston (IAH)

Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

St. Thomas, U.S. VI

June 9

April 28

 

New York/Newark (EWR)

Athens, Greece

Bermuda

Glasgow, Scotland

Hamburg, Germany

Porto, Portugal

Reykjavik, Iceland

St. Maarten

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

Shannon, Ireland

Stockholm, Sweden

Venice, Italy

May 23

June 7

May 4

April 25

May 4

May 23

Now flying

Aug. 25

Now flying

May 4

Now flying

San Francisco (SFO)

Munich, Germany

Zurich, Switzerland

Pape'ete, Tahiti

May 4

June 7

Oct. 30

Washington, D.C. (IAD)

Barcelona, Spain

Dublin, Ireland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Lisbon, Portugal

Madrid, Spain

Rome, Italy

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

May 23

Now flying

May 23

Now flying

May 4

Now flying

Now flying

New Orleans (MSY)

Cancun, Mexico

June 9

San Antonio (SAT)

Cancun, Mexico

June 9

About United
United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pack-your-bags-for-summer-sun-fun-and-adventure-uniteds-2018-summer-schedule-offers-customers-more-destinations-than-ever-before-300637268.html

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

Also from this source

Apr 25, 2018, 14:25 ET United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco...

Apr 23, 2018, 11:02 ET United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Pack Your Bags for Summer Sun, Fun and Adventure: United's 2018 Summer Schedule Offers Customers More Destinations Than Ever Before

News provided by

United Airlines

10:20 ET