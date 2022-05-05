Pack4U welcomes key executives into leadership roles

Fortifying the ability to rapidly scale tech-enabled health services across North America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack4U, a connected health services company, announces strategic hires to expand the company's executive team to bolster the speed and scale of growth across the US and Canada.

"This is a critical time for Pack4U, investing in human resources, engineering, transitional and respiratory care, to strengthen and complement our fully integrated health service stack," said Pack4U President, Rahul Chopra.

Joining the executive team:

Mustafa Muhammad , VP Engineering

, VP Engineering Denise Cooper , Head of People

, Head of People Carmen Fusselman , SVP Clinical Operations

, SVP Clinical Operations Ron Sherrill , VP Business Development Transitional Care Services

, VP Business Development Transitional Care Services Mike Loftis , VP Business Development Respiratory Care Services

, VP Business Development Respiratory Care Services Tad Schilke , Director Clinical Information Technology

"I am thrilled to welcome these individuals to our growing team," said Pack4U Founder, Shane Bishop. "Our incredible people are unlocking the full potential of pharmacists to fundamentally change the way we care for people at home."

About Pack4U

Pack4U stops guesswork around medication. We connect people with community pharmacists to manage drug complexity and maximize health benefits through our personalized med delivery, virtual monitoring, and proactive care. Our automated hubs, proprietary health platform and medication adherence network power a robust, scalable solution to chronic condition management that leads to better health outcomes and total cost of care reduction. Medication is lifesaving. Stop the guesswork.

