Package Design For Sam's Choice Private Brand Wins Awards

The Vertex Awards is the only global competition devoted exclusively to the art of Private Brand package design. The awards are judged by highly respected and experienced branding and package design professionals, handpicked from the private brand industry around the world, and awarded based on Creativity, Marketability, and Innovation.

"Walmart's line of curated global foods under the Sam's Choice private brand continues to innovate and bring authentic gourmet offerings to consumers," said Wendy Kufeldt, managing director, at Anthem. "We are fortunate to collaborate with brands that understand the power of innovation and strategic packaging design – it is gratifying to be recognized for the value we bring to our clients' business."

In the New Brand category, Anthem was awarded a Vertex Bronze for its package design:

Sam's Choice Italia

Retailer: Walmart

In the Packaged Goods category, Anthem was awarded a Vertex Bronze for its package design:

Sam's Choice Coffee

Retailer: Walmart

Kufeldt concluded: "Inspiring consumers to seek connections to the origins and heritage behind the products offerings they are selecting from is more important than ever. By integrating thoughtful strategic design with the new product innovation process we can inspire consumers to feel more connected and engaged in brands, creating value and performance for brand owners."

To view all the Vertex Awards 2018 International Private Brand Design Competition winners, visit: http://www.vertexawards.org/

Anthem is a global creative agency that actively connects brands with people by amplifying desirability - creating an insatiable thirst for brands from package design to brand campaign. Anthem sells brands to drive brand performance. Anthem is part of the brand development group of SGK. SGK is a division of Matthews International Corporation. For more information visit: http://www.anthemww.com and http://www.sgkinc.com.

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

