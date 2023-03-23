Package Express Acquires GX and CDS, Expands Expedited Delivery Capabilities in Texas

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Package Express, LLC ("Package") announced today that it recently acquired Guaranteed Express, Inc ("Guaranteed" or "GX"), a Dallas-based provider of expedited local delivery services. Package also recently acquired Central Delivery Systems, LLC ("Central" or "CDS"), a Houston-based provider of expedited local delivery services. The combined company will come together under the Package Express brand name.

Package Express, founded in 1980, is a leading provider of expedited, same day local delivery services, primarily serving the Texas market. Package primarily operates in Greater Houston, Dallas / Fort Worth, and Austin / San Antonio. The combination of Package, Guaranteed, and Central will expand the company's capabilities across the Texas market.

Package is a trusted logistics partner to companies in a variety of industries, including medical, freight, oil & gas, industrial, retail, and business & professional services. The larger platform will allow Package to deliver more value to its customers as the company pushes advancements in technology and automation, including a new dispatch management software the company is currently integrating into its operations (expected April 2023).

Kevin Tucker, Package's General Manager, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Guaranteed and Central to the Package Express team. Both companies have talented people, an attractive geographic footprint, and a broad service offering that will enable Package to better service the needs of our customers. We are excited to close these acquisitions and increase our investment into state-of-the-art technology to further align with the needs of our customers."

Contact for Package Express:

Kevin Tucker

General Manager

Package Express, LLC

713-880-9600

[email protected]

