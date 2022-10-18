Packaged Bakery Products Market to record USD 163.9 Bn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with American Baking Co. and Aryzta AG -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged bakery products market size is expected to grow by USD 163.9 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and products offered by vendors including American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, and BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd. among others. Buy Our Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Bakery Products Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by increased snacking and indulgence consumption. In addition, the Increasing demand for organic bakery food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the packaged bakery products market.

Packaged Bakery Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Bread - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cakes and pastries - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cookies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Crackers and pretzel - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The demand for bread is quite high in the market and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. The growth of the bread segment is primarily driven by the growing preference for vegan, healthy, and low-calorie foods and the presence of healthy varieties of bread in the market.

Packaged Bakery Products Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC is expected to register the fastest growth in the global packaged bakery products market. The rise in demand for packaged bakery products in the region is primarily owing to the increasing disposable income among consumers, the growing influence of westernization, changing lifestyles and urbanization, and the need for convenience.

Major Vendors in the Packaged Bakery Market:

American Baking Co.: The company offers packaged bakery products such as cheesecakes, cupcakes, and cakes.

The company offers packaged bakery products such as cheesecakes, cupcakes, and cakes. Aryzta AG: The company offers packaged bakery products such as artisan breads, pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, and buns.

The company offers packaged bakery products such as artisan breads, pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, and buns. BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd.: The company offers packaged bakery brands such as BreadTalk.

The company offers packaged bakery brands such as BreadTalk. Britannia Industries Ltd.: The company offers packaged bakery products such as multi-grain bread, whole wheat bread and honey oats bread.

The company offers packaged bakery products such as multi-grain bread, whole wheat bread and honey oats bread. Finsbury Food Group Plc: The company offers packaged bakery products such as specialty bread, buns and rolls, hot-cross buns, muffins, and doughnuts.

The company offers packaged bakery products such as specialty bread, buns and rolls, hot-cross buns, muffins, and doughnuts. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Campbell Soup Co.

Dr. August Oetker KG

Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG

Edwards Cake and Candy Supply

Discover more vendors listed our report.

Packaged Bakery Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 163.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Baking Co., Aryzta AG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Dr. August Oetker KG, Edeka Zentrale Stiftung and Co. KG, Edwards Cake and Candy Supply, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Hostess Brands Inc., McKee Foods, Mondelez International Inc., Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Crackers and pretzel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026







7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 American Baking Co.

10.4 Aryzta AG

10.5 BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd.

10.6 Britannia Industries Ltd.

10.7 Finsbury Food Group Plc

10.8 Flowers Foods Inc.

10.9 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

10.10 Hostess Brands Inc.

10.11 McKee Foods

10.12 Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

