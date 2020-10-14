Packaged Cactus Water Market Size Worth $73.7 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged cactus water market size is expected to reach USD 73.7 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027. The rising popularity of the product among the athletes and fitness enthusiasts as a functional drink is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. These beverages are manufactured with prickly pear fruit or dragon fruits, which contain several beneficial nutrients, such as amino acid (taurine), electrolytes, betalains, magnesium, and potassium.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the strong popularity of healthy drinks in countries, such as China and New Zealand

Offline distribution channels dominated the market by accounting for over 80.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The choice of physical verification from such channels is anticipated to boost the segment growth in the near future

In terms of product, the flavored segment held the largest share in 2019 and accounted for more than 60.0% share of the total revenue. New product launches in the flavored segment are expected to have a positive impact on segment growth.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Packaged Cactus Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Plain, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/packaged-cactus-water-market

These nutrients help boost athletic performance, repair muscle tissues, hydrate the body, reduce inflammation, improve skin, manage fluid balance, enhance heart function, boost immunity, improve bone health, and prevent diabetes. Therefore, the product has been gaining traction among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, the hydrating property of the product helps to reduce the risk of a hangover caused by alcohol consumption. This benefit has widened the application of the product. In the recent few years, the product has been used in cocktails due to its hangover reducing function and sweet taste.

The flavored product segment accounted for the largest share of more than 60.0% in 2019. The natural berry-like taste of the drink makes it ideal for blending with other fruits. Some of the popular flavors in the industry are lime, watermelon, strawberry, mango, pineapple, papaya, cucumber, pear, peach, and star fruit.

North America dominated the market with over 50.0% share of total revenue in 2019. The easy availability of the products in the region due to the existence of major firms in the U.S. has fueled product sales. Several retail chains in the region, including Kroger; Whole Foods Market; AJ's Fine Foods; Tesco PLC; Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.; and a Safeway Inc., offer the product across the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged cactus water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Packaged Cactus Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD '000, 2016 - 2027)

Plain



Flavored

Packaged Cactus Water Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD '000, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Packaged Cactus Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD '000, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





The U.K



Asia Pacific



China





New Zealand



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

List of Key Players of Packaged Cactus Water Market

Caliwater, LLC

True Nopal Cactus Water

Pricklee LLC

The Cactus Water Co. LLC

STEAZ

EVISSI Natural Cactus Water

Lauro Company

Find more research reports on Consumer F&B Industry, by Grand View Research:

Caffeinated Beverage Market – The global caffeinated beverage market size was valued at USD 202.63 billion in 2018.

in 2018. Organic Beverages Market – The global organic beverages market size was valued at USD 20.31 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period.

in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Cashew Milk Market – The global cashew milk market size was valued at USD 37.8 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.