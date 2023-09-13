Packaged Coconut Milk Market to grow by USD 942.7 million from 2022 to 2027, Robust demand for plant-based milk drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged coconut milk market size is expected to grow by USD 942.7 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Robust demand for plant-based milk is notably driving the packaged coconut milk market. However, factors such as high prices and limited awareness of coconut milk may impede the market growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Coconut Milk Market 2023-2027

Robust demand for plant-based milk is the major factor driving the growth of the global packaged coconut milk market. In recent years, demand for plant-based milk such as coconut milk has increased rapidly. People are looking for alternatives to traditional milk because they are becoming more aware of their diet and the environmental impact of animal husbandry. Further, coconut milk is often low in saturated fat and cholesterol, making it an attractive option for those looking to lower their intake of high-fat-containing animal products. Due to all such advantages, demand for coconut milk is increasing, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the packaged coconut milk market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by product (Conventional and Organic), distribution channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Online retail, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Conventional coconut milk is made with traditional cultivation that uses pesticides to avoid pest attacks. Coconut milk is made by removing the coconut meat and soaking the coconut meat for a period of time to break down the coconut and make coconut cream, which rises on top of the coconut. Also, coconut milk can be sold fresh on the dairy shelf. As conventional coconut milk needs conventional raw materials including conventional coconut, the final product of coconut milk is reasonable, which will be the major driver of the conventional segment during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 31% of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The packaged coconut milk market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing Corp., Campbell Soup Co., Celebes Coconut Corp., Cocomi Bio Organic, Coconut Palm Group Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Danone SA, Edward and Sons Trading Co., Goya Foods Inc., Heng Guan Food Industrial Pte Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Merit Food Products Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, PureHarvest, Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., Thai Coconut Public Co. Ltd., The Coconut Co. UK Ltd., The Vita Coco Co. Inc., Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd., and Istore Direct Trading Pvt. Ltd.

View FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Trends

Rising veganism is an emerging trend shaping the growth of the global packaged coconut milk market.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

