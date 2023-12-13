Packaged Croissant Market is to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2023 to 2028, Driven by the growing demand for convenience food - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged croissant market is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period. Growing demand for convenience food is notably driving the packaged croissant market. However, factors such as the Unpleasant health effects of bakery items due to high calories and fat may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (shelf-stable croissants and frozen croissants), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the shelf-stable croissants segment will be significant during the forecast period. With no refrigeration requirements, shelf-stable croissants are suitable for storage and consumption over a period of time. This segment is designed to appeal to consumers who are seeking convenience, long-term longevity, and availability in their daily croissant consumption. A range of flavors, fillings, and shapes is available for shelf-stable croissants. To meet the needs of each taste, manufacturers are often experimenting with a variety of fillings including chocolate-flavored, almond-flavored, vanilla-flavored, and fruit-flavored Fillings in order to enable them to satisfy various tastes.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is a large number of bakery shops and chains as well as a thriving market in this region on account of innovation, consumers' preferences, and distribution channels. In addition, as a result of the ease of eating croissants and their delicious taste, demand for packages has increased at an increasing rate in comparison with all bakery products. In addition, a growing discretionary income, a strong appetite for convenience foods, and an increased demand for healthy products are supporting the region's packaging croissant market. Moreover, demand has been registered for multicultural and flavor designs, lower sugar levels, and low-calorie or no-fat packs of croissants.

Company Insights

The packaged croissant market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Bauli S.p.A., Boulangerie Solignac, Britannia Industries Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Edita Food Industries, FRESH SNACK, General Mills Inc., Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Pizzo and Crozzo, Rademaker BV, San Giorgio Spa, Spanish Market doo, Starbucks Corp., Sydney Cake House Sdn Bhd, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Upper Crust, and Vancouver Croissant Enterprises Ltd.

Packaged Croissant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bauli S.p.A., Boulangerie Solignac, Britannia Industries Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Edita Food Industries, FRESH SNACK, General Mills Inc., Lantmannen ekonomisk forening, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Pizzo and Crozzo, Rademaker BV, San Giorgio Spa, Spanish Market doo, Starbucks Corp., Sydney Cake House Sdn Bhd, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Upper Crust, and Vancouver Croissant Enterprises Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

