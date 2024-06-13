NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged edible flower market size is estimated to grow by USD 63.58 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. Demand for photogenic food is driving market growth, with a trend towards edible flowers as garnishing agents. However, risks of allergies and side effects poses a challenge. Key market players include Cherry Valley Organics, Farm.One Inc., Flowerdale Farm, Fresh Origins, Frugivore India Pvt. Ltd., Gourmet Sweet Botanicals LLC, Herbs Unlimited, Little Wild Things, Maddocks Farm Organics, Marius Auda, Nurtured In Norfolk Ltd., and Petite Ingredient.

Packaged Edible Flower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 63.58 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled Cherry Valley Organics, Farm.One Inc., Flowerdale Farm, Fresh Origins, Frugivore India Pvt. Ltd., Gourmet Sweet Botanicals LLC, Herbs Unlimited, Little Wild Things, Maddocks Farm Organics, Marius Auda, Nurtured In Norfolk Ltd., and Petite Ingredient

Market Driver

The packaged edible flower market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of edible flowers in the food and beverage industry. These vibrant and attractive garnishes enhance the visual appeal of dishes and drinks, making them more appealing to consumers. Examples include sugared pansies for cakes and bright-colored nasturtium and borage for salads. Small and medium-sized edible flowers, such as pansy, rose, lavender, and viola, can also be frozen into ice cubes for summer drinks. This trend is driving demand for packaged edible flowers in high-end restaurants, boosting market growth.

The packaged edible flowers market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in natural and aesthetically pleasing food items. Nuts, fruits, and vegetables are no longer the only players in the health food scene. Ingredients like tur Mercia nuts, trional fruit, and indusive vegetables are gaining popularity.

Additionally, the use of grains, spices, and herbs like pollen, skins, and chocolates adds texture and flavor to dishes. The trend towards sustainable and local food sources has also influenced the market, with many suppliers focusing on organic and fair trade practices. Overall, the packaged edible flowers market is a vibrant and dynamic industry that caters to the growing demand for natural, visually appealing, and delicious food options.

Market Challenges

The packaged edible flower market faces challenges due to consumers' allergies to certain flowers. Aster family flowers, such as dahlia and gerbera daisy, are popular but can cause hay fever-like symptoms and sneezing fits through their pollens. Chamomile, another edible flower from this family, also produces irritating pollens. The JEA report advises consumers with asthma, pollen allergies, hay fever, and other sensitivities to be cautious when consuming edible flowers. These allergies may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The packaged edible flower market is experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of consumers seeking natural and aesthetically pleasing food options. However, challenges persist in the industry. The high cost of production and sourcing of these flowers, especially during off-seasons, can impact profitability.

Additionally, ensuring consistent quality and food safety standards can be difficult due to the perishable nature of these products. Furthermore, competition from other food industries and traditional food markets can make it challenging for businesses to stand out. To overcome these challenges, companies must focus on efficient production methods, reliable sourcing networks, and effective marketing strategies to appeal to health-conscious and visually-driven consumers.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Edible rose

1.2 Edible dandelion

1.3 Edible hibiscus

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Baking

2.2 Tea

2.3 Seasoning

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Edible rose- The edible rose market experiences growth due to the versatility of roses in various industries. Roses are used in culinary applications for their water content, low calories, and vitamins A and E. In China, the production of edible roses has increased significantly, particularly in Xiao Bian Village, with over 73 hectares planted. This growth contributes to local agriculture and income, making China a major supplier of fresh flowers in Asia. The large-scale production of edible roses is expected to continue driving market expansion.

Research Analysis

The Packaged Edible Flower Market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of edible flowers used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. These flowers serve multiple functions, acting as flavoring agents, garnishing agents, and nutritional food additives. Popular edible flowers include Etlingera elatior and rose.

The market's growth is driven by customers' increasing health consciousness and demand for antioxidant-rich, anti-aging, and skin rejuvenation supplements. Nutritional experts emphasize the health benefits of incorporating these nutraceutical ingredients into food dishes, making them essential flavoring and garnishing ingredients. The market's expansion is further fueled by the use of edible flowers as natural antioxidants and sources of essential minerals like iron.

Market Research Overview

The Packaged Edible Flower Market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of packaged edible flowers used for culinary and decorative purposes. These flowers are sourced from various regions and undergo processing techniques to ensure their freshness and longevity. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, growing demand for natural and organic products, and the rise of the foodservice industry.

The market also faces challenges such as seasonal availability, high production costs, and stringent regulations. Suppliers and distributors play a crucial role in ensuring a steady supply of these flowers to meet the demands of various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years due to the increasing popularity of edible flowers and the expanding application areas.

