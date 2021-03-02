Packaged Facts: CBD and 3 Pet Supplement Trends to Watch in 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by heightened consumer interest inspired by COVID-19—especially in products targeting immunity, anxiety, and overall wellness—pet supplement sales skyrocketed 21% in 2020 to reach nearly $800 million, following several years of growth in the 3%-5% range, reports Packaged Facts in the market research report Pet Supplements in the U.S., 8th Edition.

Sales increases in 2020 were also partially a result of the flood into the market of CBD supplements, with scores of companies offering pet products featuring the hemp derivative and droves of consumers seeking out the natural remedies to address issues including anxiety, pain management, and inflammation for both themselves and their pets. During the 2015-2020 period, the pet supplements market saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%, bumped upward significantly from periods of the past decade due primarily to the pandemic-related surge in 2020.

Yet the market's momentum isn't purely pandemic- or CBD-driven. Here are three other trends Packaged Facts forecasts will drive growth in the pet supplements market in 2021 and beyond:

Supplements for Senior Pets: Joint health supplements are already at the top of the list when it comes to consumer purchase patterns, but hip and joint supplements are only part of the senior pet health picture. With pets living longer due to advances in veterinary care and pet owner interest in pet wellness and nutrition at an all-time high, growing numbers of aging dogs and cats are in need of immune response, heart, cognitive support products, in addition to anti-inflammatory and pain management assistance. Based on Packaged Facts' 2020 Survey of Pet Owners, 47% of dog owners have a dog age 7 or older, up from 43% in our 2019 survey, while 43% of cat owners have a cat in that age bracket, up from 39%, clearly illustrating the expansion of this pet demographic. By targeting the senior population with customized products, marketers can leverage already-existing products into a growing pet population segment, with senior-specific products including multifunctional supplements representing another promising route to market growth.

